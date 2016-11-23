T&T U-20 men resume World Cup prep

The T&T national men’s under 20 football team is set to resume preparations for the CONCACAF Final Round of qualification towards the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in South Korea next year.

Head Coach Brian Williams and his staff will begin with sessions twice a week for the remainder of the year. The 25-man squad assembled yesterday for its first session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. The overseas-based players were not included due to their respective commitments abroad. Williams, speaking about the resumption, said plans for the remaining build up were discussed during a meeting with the TTFA Technical Committee on Monday.

“I sat in with the Technical Committee on Monday and we discussed some of our intentions for the upcoming preparations,” Williams told TTFA Media.

“We will resume tomorrow (referencing yesterday) with sessions twice weekly. The Intercol series is still ongoing so once that is completed, we will have a better idea of the schedule once we enter December into the rest of the year.

“There are plans to have a training camp in Miami and then possibly Brazil before we head to Costa Rica next year for the competition and the TTFA will be doing whatever in its power to try and get the the best preparations possible for the team which I am satisfied about at this point in time.”

Williams is also carded to head to San Jose, Costa Rica for the draw within a couple weeks.

“I will be at the draw, and of course, we will be hoping for the best possible schedule but at the end of the day we have to be prepared to face whichever opposition is placed in front of us. But once the schedule is drawn up we will have a much better idea with regards to how our preparations will shape up,” Williams pointed out.

T&T finished second in its group – behind Haiti, which was sufficient to qualify for next year’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The other four Caribbean teams qualified for the regional tournament are Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Haiti and St Kitts and Nevis.

The 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship will be played in Costa Rica from 18 February to 5 March 2017. The top four teams qualify for Korea 2017.

Out of UEFA, England, France, Germany, Italy and Portugal have already qualified for Korea 2017.

The OFC U-20 Men’s Championship 2016 was played in Vanuatu from 3-17 September. New Zealand and Vanuatu will represent Oceania in Korea.

The AFC U-19 Championship 2016 was played in Bahrain from October 13 to 30. Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam have qualified for Korea 2017, joining hosts Korea Republic.

The South American U-20 Championship will be played in Ecuador from 5 to 29 January. 2017. The top four teams qualify for the World Cup. And The Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2017 will be played in Zambia from 26 February to 12 March 2017. The top four teams qualify for the Under 20 World Cup.