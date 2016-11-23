Whim, Bon Accord chase Atlantic history today

Whim Anglican and Bon Accord Government boys and girls teams have a chance to make history today when they compete for championships honours in their respective finals when the Atlantic National Primary School Football League climax today at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Among the event biggest supporter for the triple-header will be President of the Republic Anthony Carmona, who has indicated that he will be present to cheer on the players.

Of the three finals to be contested the Tobago district will be represented in each, a rare feat for any district.

The first match of the triple-header will see the Tobago and national Under-15 boys champion Bon Accord tackling Enterprise Government of the Caroni Education District. Kick off is at 9.15 am. At 10.45 am, the U-15 Girls will take to the field and last year’s national champion and Tobago Champion Bon Accord will play Sangre Grande Government in what is expected to be a thriller. Not to be outdone, following soon after will be the Boy’s U-12 title match where Whim Anglican will aim to match skills with St Agnes Anglican.

The teams from the sister-isle have a great chance of writing themselves into the annals of football history by winning all the championship matches.

Also expected to witness the finals are Minister of Sport Darryl Smith, David John Williams, president of the T&T Football Association (TTFA), John Roopchan, director of Curriculum Planning & Development and Huey Cadette, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) secretary of Education, Youth Affairs and Sport.

When contacted by the Guardian yesterday, president of the National Primary School Football League, Kelvin Nancoo said, “This is a big day, we have never had the President of the Republic of T&T at our finals before. The Ministers of Education and Sport have always been with us and we welcome them yet again. We intend to make Wednesday (today) a very big day and school of the Port of Spain and Environs Education district have been asked to come out and support not only St Agnes AC but our youth football development plan. The Tobago district will be attempting a rare feat and I wish them all the best. “