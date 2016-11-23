Windies women sweep India

A solid half century opening partnership between Hayley Matthews and Captain Stafanie Taylor laid the foundation for West Indies 139 for four in 20 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Their bowlers then suppressed the Indian run chase, restricting them to 124 for three in 20 overs despite a fighting unbeaten half century stand between Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Matthews and Taylor powered the early part in the innings for the visitors by adding 61 runs for the first wicket in 6.4 overs.

Matthews dominated the partnership with a 22-ball 47 that included seven fours and one six before she was caught behind.

Taylor batted throughout the innings to finish not out on 44 and picking up four boundaries in the process.

The Windies Women skipper also featured in two crucial partnerships, putting on 16 with Kycia Knight and 11 with Britney Cooper.

The hosts suffered an early setback when opener Vellaswamy Vanitha was run out by Taylor without scoring of the first ball of the innings.

Their innings plunged into further chaos when they lost another two wickets and stumbled to 32 for three.

Krishnamurthy and Kaur stayed together to the end of the match, adding 92 runs for the fourth wicket.

Krishnamurthy scored a boundary less 40-ball 31, while Kaur struck three fours and three sixes in her 51-ball 60.

Deandra Dottin and Matthews picked up a wicket each for West Indies to contain India, who fell 15 runs short with seven wickets intact.

India Women vs West Indies Women -3rd T20I

WEST INDIES WOMEN

HK Matthews c Parween b PYadav 47

SR Taylor not out 44

B Cooper lbw b Bisht 11

KA Knight c M Singh b P Yadav 16

DJS Dottin c Kaur b Goswami 6

SL Quintyne not out 9

Extras (b 1, w 4, nb 1) 6

Total (4 wickets; 20 overs) 139

Did not bat: SS Connell, SA Campbelle, SC Selman, CN Nation, A Mohammed

Fall of wickets: 1-61 , 2-87 , 3-108 , 4-123.

Bowling: Goswami 4-0-21-1,Patil 2-0-27-0,Bisht 3-0-21-1, Pandey 4-0-33-0, Yadav 4-0-25-2, Kaur 3-0-11-0

INDIA WOMEN

VR Vanitha run out (Taylor) 0

Meghna Singh c Selman b Matthews 19

S Mandhana c Quintyne b Dottin 6

V Krishnamurthy not out 31

H Kaur not out 60

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 5) 8

Total (3 wickets; 20 overs) 124

Did not bat: J Goswami, S Pandey, E Bisht, AA Patil, Poonam Yadav, NM Parween†

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-21 , 3-32

Bowling:Selman 4-0-16-0,Dottin 4-0-29-1,Matthews 4-0-28-1, Mohammed 4-0-21-0,Quintyne 4-0-27-0.

Result: West Indies Women won by 15 runs.

Series: West Indies Women won three-match series 3-0.

Toss: West Indies Women

Umpires: A Dandekar, P Khakhar. (CMC)

