Black Rock upsets Sidey’s FC in TFA knockout quarters

Black Rock pulled of the biggest upset in the Tobago Football Association Premier Division knockout competition when it ousted league leaders Sidey’s FC 5-4 on penalty-kicks after a 3-3 draw in regulation-time on Sunday.

It seemed to be a routine outing for Sidey’s FC early on as it led 3-0 at the half thanks to a double from Brandon Benjamin in the first and 38th minutes with Nick Quashie also finding the target in the 16th.

However, the match turned on its head in the second-half as Kursh Ramsey (69th), Reynaldo Acosta (75th) and Jair Clarke (76th) were all on target for Black Rock to pull even at 3-3 and send the match into penalty-kicks where it prevailed 5-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Roxborough Lakers last night (Wednesday)

Lakers got a hat-trick from Jelani Turner to whip Goal City 4-1 while Golden Lan FC and Georgia FC also won to face off in the other semis.

PREMIER DIVISION QUARTERFINALS

Leeds United 2 (Valton Brathwaite 33rd, 40th) vs Golden Lane 2 (Antonio Balfour 50th, Tyrone Manning 76th)—Golden Lane won 4-2 on

penalty-kicks

Georgia 3 (Miquale Franklyn 20th o.g, Nyron Orr 34th, Lashawn Roberts 61st o.g) vs Stokely Vale 0

Roxborough Lakers 4 (Jelani Turner 20th, 53rd, 59th, Chervol Lindow 39th) vs Goal City 1 (Akini Ferguson 21st)

Sidey’s FC 3 (Brandon Benjamin 1st, 38th, Nick Quashie 16th) vs Black Rock FC 3 (Kursh Ramsey 69th, Reynaldo Acosta 75th, Jair Clarke 76th) - Black Rock won 5-4 on penalty-kicks

RESULTS

TFA KO Results Division One

Quarterfinals

Mt Grace 9 (Devon Edwards 8th, 24th, 36th, Khalife Mark 27th, Kerron Mc Leod 34th, Denzil Turpin 37th, Roja Robinson 55th, Denzil Peterkin 67th, Kareem Morris 79th) vs Youth Stars 0

Calder Hall 4 (Shaquille Cox 21st, 41st, Kristoph Peters 53rd, Kareem Peters 74th) vs Hills United 1 (Gerald Small 63rd)

Today’s Semifinals

Mt Grace vs Belle Garden, Mt Pleasant Ground, 5.30pm

Calder Hall vs HV Milan, Mt Pleasant Ground, 7.30pm

Final

Sunday November 27, Mt Pleasant Ground, 3pm

Championship Division

Quarterfinal

Charlotteville Unifiers 3 vs Goodwood 3 - Goodwood won 4-2 on penalty-kicks

Semifinals

Signal Hill 2 ((Azel Taylor 53rd, Christopher Morgan 56th) vs Earlbrokes 2 (Deon Thomas 21st pen, Nnamdi Pope 64th) – Earlbrokes won 4-2 on penalty-kicks

Goodwood FC 3 (Kelby Beckles 34th, Mark Agard 56th, Brian Martin 59th) vs Lambeau FC 0

Final

Sunday November 27, Mt Pleasant Ground, 5pm.