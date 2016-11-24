Embattled Bravo can play for Red Force

Embattled West Indies left-handed batsman Darren Bravo can play for the T&T Red Force in the ongoing Digicel Professional Cricket League if he wishes. This according to the president of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath.

Bassarath speaking to Trinidad Guardian yesterday said: “Nothing debars him from playing.”

In the meanwhile, Bravo is not playing any cricket and with the Digicel cricket league ongoing, he may well get a look in from the Red Force management team.

Bravo was recently sent home from Zimbabwe where the West Indies are playing in the tri-series series involving Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, for an offensive tweet he sent out about president of the WICB, Dave Cameron.

Bravo called him a ‘big idiot’ concerning the award of a ‘C’ Contract for the middle order batsman. He met with the on-tour management committee of Joel Garner, Henderson Springer and Roddy Estwick and his match/tour contract was cancelled. He was given a deadline of 3pm on November 12 to take down the tweet and apologise, but he refused. Since then he has met with his local club Queen’s Park and his attorney to deal with the matter. The club is now expected to meet with the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), before looking to settle the matter with the WICB.

The T&T Red Force will face the Leewards Hurricanes in their third match of the tournament from tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval and Bravo is not expected to be in the line-up.

The Red Force has been depleted by the fact that a number of players are off on international duty, and club duties. Last weekend they lost to the Barbados Pride, while playing a batsman short for the game, as opener Jeremy Solozano could not take his place in the batting line-up due to illness. He is expected to miss out again tomorrow.