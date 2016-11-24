TTFF fails to pay debt

A Chaguanas businessman has moved to freeze the bank account of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (TTFF) after the organisation has failed to pay him over $1.2 million ordered by a court over a year ago.

Yesterday, Imammuddin Baksh, managing director of Graphix Advantage Ltd asked Justice Frank Seepersad in the San Fernando High Court to freeze and get the money to pay him from TTFF’s account at First Citizens Bank’s Port of Spain branch.

In the court documents, Baksh stated that the $1,262,431.19 and costs $122,120.66 with statutory interest on both sums at a rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of the judgment remains outstanding.

Inspite of several requests no attempt have been made by TTFF and LOC to pay the debt, he said.

Baksh was represented by Henderickson Seunath, SC.

However, the TTFF’s attorneys said the Federation’s new management wanted an opportunity to attempt negotiations with Baksh as it had inherited many debts since taking office in November 2015.

FCB, through its attorneys, indicated its willingness to comply with any order issued by the court.

The judge did not make an order, but instead, Seepersad instructed both parties to have discussions and he adjourned the matter to January 12, 2017.

The action arose out of judgment in favour of Baksh, a former secretary, of former minister Jack Warner, who had sued TTFF, Jack Warner and Local Organising Committee (LOC) South Africa 2010 Ltd, for over $1.2 million owed to him for work done during the 2010 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Warner was the special adviser to the TTFF at the time and chairman of the LOC.

In delivering judgment on April 30, 2015, Seepersad found that Warner’s actions were unacceptable and warranted an investigation by the Integrity Commission. However, the judge ruled that Warner was not liable and dismissed the action against him.

The judge ordered TTFF and LOC (which is non functional) to pay Baksh $1,262,431.19 with interests and costs.

Editor’s Note: The organisation has since changed its name to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA)