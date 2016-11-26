Quick Service T&T Tires Limited recently launched Wolf Oil in the local market.
You are here
Bowen leads Trinity Moka to North Inter-Col title
Goalkeeper Deshorn Bowen made three saves in the penalty-kicks shoot-out as Trinity College Moka created the biggest upset of the season with a 6-5 sudden-death penalty kicks win over last year’s winner St Anthony’s College in the Secondary Schools Football League North Zone Coca-Cola Inter-Col at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.
This after both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of 90-minutes of regulation-time with the “Westmooring Tigers” of St Anthony’s needing a late goal to salvage a 1-1 draw in regulation-time.
The win for Trinity was their first zonal Inter-Col triumph since 1980 and comes on the heels of its 5-4 sudden-death kicks semifinal win over St Mary’s College in the semifinal round at the same venue ten days ago.
Trinity College also booked a spot in the National Inter-Col semifinal against East Zone champions, San Juan North Secondary at the same Mucurapo on Wednesday from 4.15pm.
Remaining SSFL Coca-Cola Inter-Col final matches:
National playoffs Venue:
Signal Hill Sec vs Carapichaima East Sec
Semifinals (November 30) Venue:
Trinity College Moka vs San Juan North Sec,
Friday, December 2
Stadium, Marabella, 3.30 pm
Presentation College (San F’do) vs Signal Hill/Carapichaima
winner, 3.30 pm
Final
Tuesday, December 6
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online