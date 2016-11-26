Bowen leads Trinity Moka to North Inter-Col title

Goalkeeper Deshorn Bowen made three saves in the penalty-kicks shoot-out as Trinity College Moka created the biggest upset of the season with a 6-5 sudden-death penalty kicks win over last year’s winner St Anthony’s College in the Secondary Schools Football League North Zone Coca-Cola Inter-Col at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

This after both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of 90-minutes of regulation-time with the “Westmooring Tigers” of St Anthony’s needing a late goal to salvage a 1-1 draw in regulation-time.

The win for Trinity was their first zonal Inter-Col triumph since 1980 and comes on the heels of its 5-4 sudden-death kicks semifinal win over St Mary’s College in the semifinal round at the same venue ten days ago.

Trinity College also booked a spot in the National Inter-Col semifinal against East Zone champions, San Juan North Secondary at the same Mucurapo on Wednesday from 4.15pm.

Remaining SSFL Coca-Cola Inter-Col final matches:

National playoffs Venue:

Signal Hill Sec vs Carapichaima East Sec

Semifinals (November 30) Venue:

Trinity College Moka vs San Juan North Sec,

Friday, December 2

Stadium, Marabella, 3.30 pm

Presentation College (San F’do) vs Signal Hill/Carapichaima

winner, 3.30 pm

Final

Tuesday, December 6