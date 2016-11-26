Voisin challenges Serrette for NAAA leadership today

It will be determined today who will run the National Association for Athletic Administrations (NAAA) for the next four years.

Incumbent president Ephraim Serrette and fourth Vice President Paul Voisin will face off this afternoon for the top post at the elections which is the highlight of the annual general meeting (AGM) in the San Fernando Room of the Radisson Hotel on Wrightson Road in Port-of-Spain from 2 pm.

Both former national athletes have worked together for a number of years, but they have different views on how to move the sport forward.

Serrette accomplished most recently, one of his major goals since taking over the association eight years ago, and that was getting constitutional reform.

He said, "During the past ten 10 years we have secured increased sponsorship for track and field events and have also overseen improvements in the running of the various meets organised by the Association.

We have also been able to convince the fraternity that the way forward for our Association is to become incorporated as a non profit organisation.

"This was achieved through constitutional reform and we are now restructuring as a company registered under the Companies Act of T&T. The idea here is to function as a company with a board of directors and persons with specific skill sets to manage the day to day operations of the Association."

Meanwhile, Voisin, a former middle and long distance national runner, feels though that his opponent lacked in his leadership role and targeted transparency and accountability as a key factor as to why there is a need for change in the sport of track and field.

If his team which include for first vice president, Brent Elder, for second vice president, Kelvin Sorillo, for treasurer Aaisha Martin; and for the director positions, Jimkins Clarke, Shayne Cooper, Ronnell Barclay and Sherwin Joseph, is elected into office he is firm in his belief that under the new leadership, the general council will be treated with respect.

"The general council of the NAAA will be provided with all relevant information inclusive of minutes of the executive committee meetings on a timely and regular basis as provided for in the constitution," said Voisin, the 1990 T&T Marathon champion.

"There will also be timely preparation and dissemination of monthly financial reports to the executive committee and quarterly statements to the council and full disclosure of all contracts and agreements signed by the NAAA."

Serrette refuted that his executives over his past two terms in charge, have not been doing their jobs and pointed out that the association has been recognised for its effective operations.

"Over the last five years under our stewardship, the NAAA has repeatedly received the award for 'Top Association for Administration' bestowed by the First Citizens Sports Foundation so we must be doing something right."

The incumbent president has surrounded himself with a familiar group of personnel that has worked alongside him for the past few years including George Commissiong, who is challenging the first vice president post, Allan Baboolal seeks the second vice president position and Dexter Voisin, brother of Serrette's challenger will go for the secretary spot.

Looking to fill the assistant secretary post is Andre Leung Woo Gabriel and for treasurer, Carlene Haynes. Up for the directors are Dawn Washington, Ian Carter, Robin Brereton, Durly Lucas and Lucretica Burns.

"It is our plan to continue mapping the road to sustainability. A central pillar of this process will be how

NAAATT engage with stakeholders, especially the communities in which we are represented. We strongly believe that a focus on investment and sustainable growth is fundamental to achieving greater equity in the development process of the sporting fraternity," said Serrette.

Voisin though is confident that his slate, which is challenging eight of the 11 positions, are up for the challenge.

"This new leadership is articulate, experienced, and dedicated; and stands ready to contribute to the sustainable development of track and field in T&T," said Voisin.

"We aim to make track and field, a pinnacle sport in T&T."

NAAA 2016 AGM Election Slates

Executive Officers President: Ephraim Serrette First Vice President: George Comissiong 2nd Vice President: Allan Baboolal

Secretary: Dexter Voisin

Assistant Secretary: Andre Leung Woo Gabriel Treasurer: Carlene Haynes

Directors

Dawn Washington

Ian Carter, Robin Brereton

Durly Lucas, Lucretica Burns

New leadership

Executive Officers

President: Paul Voisin First vice president: Brent Elder

Second vice president: Kelvin Sorillo

Treasurer: Aaisha Martin

Directors

Jimkins Clarke, Shayne Cooper

Ronnell Barclay, Sherwin Joseph