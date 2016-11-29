Jorsling’s hat-trick sees off Caledonia

Defence Force and Ma Pau Stars will face off in the 2016 edition of the Digicel T&T Pro League First Citizens Cup final after contrasting semifinal wins at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Sunday.

For two-time winners, Defence Force, former T&T striker Devorn Jorsling was a one-man wrecking show as he netted his second hat-trick of the season to inspire Defence Force to a 3-0 defeat of Morvant Caledonia United

And in the other semifinal, former national Under-20 World Cup goalkeeper and former Defence Force recruit Glenroy Samuel continued his impressive performances between the upright by saving two penalty-kicks to help Ma Pau Stars past Police 3-2 on the shoot-out after an entertaining 3-3 deadlock.

For Defence Force, though, the semifinal stage seemed simpler with a herculean Jorsling performance against the Morvant hometown club he once represented.

The 32-year-old all-time leading Pro League goalscorer broke the deadlock with a superb free-kick that entered the top corner, beating goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, who was at full stretch on the stroke of half-time.

The burly Jorsling, who scored a beaver-trick in his team’s 4-2 quarterfinal win over St Ann’s Rangers a week ago, made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second- half by rolling a shot past Phillip after holding off defender Taje Commissiong inside the 18-yard area.

Jorsling, who was denied a third by Phillip just before the hour mark, completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after a handball was ruled against Morvant Caledonia defender Seon Thomas.

Moments later Morvant Caledonia’s vocal assistant coach Abdallah Phillips was ejected from his team’s technical area by referee Gyasi Mc Donald for protesting a crunching tackle on forward his player, Kordell Samuel by Justin Garcia in midfield.

But by then there was little coach Rajesh Latchoo could have done in his side’s schooling as the final result could have been worse for the 2011 and 2012 tournament champions.