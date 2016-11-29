Samuel proves his worth

In the first match which was an 11-goal thriller, Ma Pau Stars windfall was not an easy one as for the third straight match in the competition they needed Glenroy Samuel’s heroics in the penalty shoot-out to secure victory.

This followed penalty-kicks wins over San Juan Jabloteh and last season’s champions and seven-time winner, W Connection, in the playoff and quarterfinals stages, respectively.

In the penalty-kicks shoot-out, the 26-year-old Samuel went one better than current Soca Warriors’ third choice ‘keeper Adrian Foncette by denying Police kickers Christon Thomas and Elijah Belgrave on the second and final kicks, respectively, all after proving too big for Todd Ryan who struck the crossbar on the Lawmen’s first kick.

Hayden Tinto was denied by Foncette and Neil Gerard Mitchell struck over, with the third and fourth Ma Pau kicks, respectively, but Kerry Baptiste, Carlos Edwards and Keryn Navarro, in that order, were clinical from the spot for coach Ross Russell’s side.

Defenders Ryan O’Neil and goalscorer Jibri Mc David were solid from the spot for Police who had first taken the lead in open play.

Defence Force 3 (Devorn Jorsling 45th, 46th, 68th pen) vs Morvant Caledonia United 0

Police FC 3 (Jibri Mc David 34th, Elijah Belgrave 45th, 85th) vs Ma Pau Stars 3 (Nequan Caruth 37th o.g , Jason Scotland 52nd, 79th) – Ma Pau won 3-2 on penalty-kicks

St Ann’s Rangers vs Central FC, at Larry Gomes Stadium, 3.30 pm.