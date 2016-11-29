Former national youth player Linsee Sherwood scored a pair of goals as Pele Pele crushed Serial Strikers 4-0 for its second straight win in the Southern Football Association Petrotrin Super League "Big Six" competition on Saturday.

Coming off a 3-1 win over Santa Flora United on Thursday, Pele Pele also got goals from Ackeem Andrew and Ronaldo La Borde to improve to maximum six points, two more than Pitchmen FC.

This after Pitchment FC, 3-2 winners over Erin FC on Thursday, was held to a 2-2 draw by Santa Flora.

Richard Joseph and Tequan Rodrigue were the players on target for Pitchment, while Chris Moore and Isaiah Taylor replied for Santa Flora.

In Saturday’s other match, Akel Sanhez netted twice in a 3-1 win over San Fernando Giants.

Al Sinclair got the other goal for Erin FC to cancel out Sean Leoungtat item for Giants.

On Thursday, Pitchment FC got a double from Dennis Burgess and one from Seon Shipley to hold off Erin FC 3-2. Dannel Henry and Akel Sanchez were the players on target for Erin FC.

Over at Santa Flora, visitors Pele Pele used items from Andrews, Kareem John and Akil Wilson to defeat Santa Flora United 3-1. Kyle Sylvester got the lone reply for the host.

And in the other match played at Latchoos Road, Serial Strikers and San Fernando Giants battled to a 2-2 draw.

Devon John and an own goal from Oseil Sylvester accounted for Strikers' tally, while Jeremy Primus and Jamal Du Barry were on target for Giants.

The third round of matches will take place on Tuesday from 7 pm while the other rounds of matches are carded for Thursday, December 1 and Saturday, December 3, at the end of which a champion will be crowned and with it the SFA's representative in the T&T Football Association "Champion of Champions" to determine the qualifiers for the National Super League.

Saturday's Results

Pele Pele 4 (Linsee Sherwood 2, Ackeem Andrew, Ronaldo La Borde) vs Serial Strikers 0

Pitchment FC 2 (Richard Joseph, Tequan Rodriguez) vs Santa Flora 2 (Chris Moore, Isaiah Taylor)

Erin FC 2 (Akel Sanchez, Al Sinclair) vs San Fernando Giants 1 (Sean Leoungtat)

Thursday

Serial Strikers 2 (Oseil Sylvester o.g, Devon John) vs San Fernando Giants 2 (Jeremy Primus, Jamal Du Barry)

Pitchment FC 3 (Dennis Burgess 2, Seon Shipley) vs Erin FC 2 (Dannel Henry, Akel Sanchez)

Pele Pele 3 (Akeem Andrews, Kareem John, Akil Wilson) vs Santa Flora Utd 1 (Kyle Sylvester)

Latest SFA Big Six standings Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Pele Pele 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

2. Pitchment FC 2 1 1 0 5 4 4

3. Erin FC 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

4. San F’do Giants 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

5. Santa Flora 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

6. Serial Strikers 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

Today's Matches

San Fernando Giants vs Pele Pele, Latchoos Road, 7 pm

Pitchment FC vs Serial Strikers, La Brea, 7 pm

Erin FC vs Santa Flora United, Erin 7 pm