Selene Smart was at her best on Sunday afternoon, netting a hat-trick to send St Augustine Secondary into the national final of the Shell/First Citizen Secondary Schoolgirls Football League, sealing an impressive 7-0 victory over Bishop's Anstey, Port-of-Spain. This was at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

The win cemented a spot in the final, which is carded for next Tuesday at a venue still to be announced.

Adanya Phillip started the onslaught with the opening goal in the 20th minute. She returned nine minutes later to complete her double and give her team a 2-0 lead.

Bishop's tried unsuccessfully to make a comeback and sunk to 0-3 after Anais Furguson put another in the net for St Augustine, just before the half-way mark.

On the resumption, it was then all about Smart as pushed her team further ahead with a goal in the 52nd. Sensing Smart's mobility to get through the Bishop's defence, she was set up again and completed in the 56th, to give the "Green Machine" a 5-0 lead.

Smart wasn't done yet and two minutes later connected her third item in the one-sided affair. That was before her team-mate Leah Dos Santos joined in the scoring and netted St Augustine's final item.

Three teams have the possibility of meeting the "Gustine" girls in the title match. The other semifinalist, defending champion Fyzabad Secondary, await the winner of the quarterfinal match between Signal Hill and Carapichaima East, which will do battle tomorrow at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, from 1.30 pm.

The semifinal is carded for Friday at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella at 1.30 pm.

Sunday's Results

St Augustine 7 (Selene Smart 52nd, 56th, 58th, Adanya Phillip 20th, 29th, Anais Furguson 40th, Leah Dos Sontos 66th) vs Bishop's Anstey 0.

Tomorrow's Matches

National quarterfinal

Signal Hill vs Carapichima East, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 1.30 pm