Time to pull the ‘Strings’

Nostalgie bears close inspection for the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Newcastle tapeta this afternoon; there is no reason why this progressive, Rae Guest-trained, Archipenko juvenile shouldn’t complete her career sequence of 432 with victory under Pat Cosgrave.

Nineteen days ago we napped Vanderbilt for a similar race on Chelmsford polytrack; he wasn’t able to cope with all-the-way winner, Volatile, and in the closing stages lost the runner-up spot when Nostalgie stormed through to be beaten less than two lengths, a length ahead of our strong fancy.

It was very much a ‘next time’ notebook entry!

Under no circumstances can Nostalgie be described a ‘good thing’ with likely favourites, Shenanigans and Harvest Moon sure to be ‘on the premises’ along with once-raced, strongly-fancied, La Guapita expected to improve, but the BHA handicapping system has allotted our choice a rating of 74.

That puts Nostalgie into a ‘useful’ category and according to my time-handicap definitely one to follow if indeed she goes one better and gets ‘job done!’

Cosgrave also partners strongly-fancied, 77-rated Rapid Rise for the following Maiden Stakes over six furlongs but this Fast Company colt is somewhat over-rated and indeed an absence of 178 days is disconcerting, despite three prominent placings in all races to date.

Preference is for Six Strings and Dealer’s Choice, better than David Brown’s charge on our TH!

Apparently Six Strings was reckoned in ‘our first division’ by trainer Richard Fahey back in March and following a promising debut contested the valuable Newbury ‘’Sales’ races race won by Mrs Danvers.

Ninth of 23 reads well given the quality and the fast time achieved by the winner, which is still unbeaten; Six Strings hasn’t raced since, 136 days ago, but we’re assured he’s in ‘top form’ and looks an each-way ‘special’ to be played from Nostalgie.

L’Inganno Felice made significant improvement when runner-up over course and distance earlier this month and is a logical choiuce for division one of the ‘aged’ handicap over ten furlongs; not one to oppose without good reason!