Boyce beaver fires San Juan into final

Striker Renaldo Boyce scored a somewhat controversial beaver-trick as San Juan North Secondary booked a spot in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) National Inter-Col final with a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Trinity College of Moka, yesterday.

With the win at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, the Jerry Moe-coached San Juan North advanced to the national final set for Tuesday against the winner of tomorrow’s other semifinal between Presentation College of San Fernando and Signal Hill Secondary, which takes place at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 3.30pm.

At Mucurapo, Trinity Moka was first to strike when a right footed free-kick taken by the lively Saleem Henry on the left side of the San Juan North 18-yard box was turned past his own own goalkeeper Shawndell Byer, by national Under-17 defender Kerdell Sween in the tenth minute.

However, six minutes later, the first bit of strange officiating arosed when Boyce, who appeared to be in an offside position tapped the ball into an open net at the far post, after a long throw-in from Kyle Thomas into the area. The ball fell to a teammate who shot at goal, but Jerome Cyrus fell into his path.

Boyce then had a chance to make it 2-1 in the 29th minute, but after being put through on the left flank, he failed to beat Trinity Moka goalkeeper Desean Bowen with a weak effort.

San Juan North was then reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when captain Lukeman Brooks was shown a straight red card by referee Cecile Hinds for a two-footed studs-up sliding challenge on a Trinity Moka player near the midfield area.

Despite the man advantage, Trinity Moka failed to take any of the other chances that fell its way in the first-half as both teams went into the dressing room evenly matched at 1-1.

Five minutes after the re-start, Trinity Moka was presented with a golden chance to regain the lead from the penalty-spot by referee Hinds after stand-in captain Thomas was whistled for a handled ball in the area.

However, it was not to be as Henry stepped up and side-footed his attempt wide of the mark to let San Juan North off the hook.

Boyce then had a chance to put San Juan North ahead for the first time in the match in the 52nd, but after robbing goalkeeper Bowen of the ball inside the 18-yard box, he himself was relieved of the ball by the lucky goalkeeper.

But three minutes later Boyce made amends as he latched onto a clever through pass from in his own half, and with Bowen way off his line, he smartly lobbed the ball into an open net for a 2-1 San Juan North lead.

The burly Boyce then completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute, from what looked another clear missed off-side call, after team-mate, Cyrus’ right footed blast ricocheted into play off the cross-bar into his path.

And to put the icing on the victory, Boyce then completed his beaver-trick with another lob finish past an advancing Bowen to seal a well deserved vctory for San Juan North and with it a chance at a second ever National Inter-Col crown.

In yesterday’s other match, Tobago Zone champions, Signal Hill Secondary battled past Central Zone winners, Carapichaima East Secondary 4-2 on penalty-kick after a 1-1 draw at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinal

Signal Hill Sec 1 vs Carapichaima East Sec 1 – Signal Hill won 4-2 on penalty-kicks

Semifinals

San Juan North Sec (Renaldo Boyce 16th, 55th, 61st, 87th) vs Trinity College Moka (Kerdell Sween o.g 10th)