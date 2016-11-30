Coach Thompson schools ‘em

Richard Thompson was in his comfort zone on Saturday, talking about what he knows best, track and field, to an all too enthusiastic group of young athletes at the Atlantic’s Track and Field Clinic held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist shared his knowledge on sprinting and representing T&T, to athletes selected from the eight educational districts including Tobago, Victoria, St Patrick, South Eastern, North Eastern, St George East, Caroni, Port-of-Spain and environs.

“It was a success. The kids who came out learned a lot. They had fun. We wanted to put into their heads that it is important for them to understand that everything is a process, even in the camp itself, they were very eager to get into the racing, which was at the end of the camp,” said a smiling Thompson, who is for the second straight year, conducting the clinic.

He was joined by T&T Olympian sprinter Marcus Duncan and Shayne Cooper, a performance specialist, at the clinic, giving the promising 50 primary school students tips on training and other valuable information that will assist them throughout their athletic career and life as well.

Similar to last year’s edition when Thompson guided a group of talented youngsters through a series of exercises and sessions in proper sprinting technique.

“I took them through drills, stretches and strength exercises. I think that is important for them to understand it. Professional athletes even athletes that are at the collegiate levels or high school levels...you don’t just go into it. What they do is warm up first and they train every single day.

“It’s an entire process and that is some of the things, Shayne, Marcus and myself try to instil into them. They had fun and that’s the most important.”

The five-time national 100 metres champion gave the youngsters a peek into his life as an athlete, doing his part to in helping them to one day fulfil their dreams of representing T&T in the future.

“At that age kids should be trying just about every sport. When I was between the ages of 8-12 that was my thing. I was into football, into track and field, into basketball, cricket, you name it, I played it,” said the Atlantic ambassador.

“It’s my responsibility, it’s our responsibility as professionals to give back to the young kids and allow them to at least have the chance to experience some of these things we did at that age and some of the things we didn’t experience at that age too.

“I think that was the whole objective of the programme, to not just teach them and for them to have fun, but to impart knowledge in a way they wouldn’t have been exposed to anywhere else before.”

On behalf of Atlantic, all the participants received certificates at the end of the day’s session.

“Atlantic has an amazing ambassador programme. The main objective of Atlantic to having people like myself , George Bovell, Andrew Lewis, the cricketers as well, is to give back to the people of T&T and the respective communities in particular the young kids of T&T.

“Camps like this isn’t only being done in track and field, its being done in sailing. Andrew Lewis recently had a camp as well. Joel Charles had camps over the years with Atlantic. The cricketers as well including Merissa (Aguillera).

“The Atlantic programme is just amazing and I’m honoured to be a part of it to put on events like today (Saturday),” said Thompson. “Makes me feel good knowing that we were able to impart our knowledge in a fun way.”