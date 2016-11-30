Crashed airplane was taking Brazilian team to game of their lives

They’d reached the two-game final of the Copa Sudamericana, the continent’s No 2 club tournament; as near the top the world’s soccer pyramid as most of the itinerate players—and its coach—were likely to reach.

The dream ended late Monday night when a charter flight carrying the club sliced into a Colombian hillside, killing 75 and scattering six survivors among the snarled remains of wings and fuselage.

The flight was bound for Medellin, Colombia, and a first-leg match against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional, which was to be followed a week later by the second and decisive game in Brazil— the biggest the southern city of Chapeco and its 200,000 residents would ever see.

“This morning I said goodbye to them and they told me they were going after the dream, turning that dream into reality,” Chapecoense board member Plino de Nes told TV Globo.

“The dream was over early this morning.”

The team from an out-of-the-way industrial city near the Argentina border was in the middle of a fantastic season.

The club—which was playing in the fourth division in 2009—won promotion to Brazil’s top league in 2014 for the first time since the 1970s.

Last week, it advanced to the Copa Sudamericana finals—the equivalent of the UEFA Europa League tournament—after defeating two of Argentina’s fiercest squads, San Lorenzo and Independiente, as well as Colombian club Junior.

On Sunday, Chapecoense nearly defeated famed Sao Paulo club Palmeiras, which won 1-0 in a nationally-televised match to claim its first Brazilian league title in decades.

Chapecoense had won admirers for its stout play against Palmeiras, and everything was set for the showdown in Colombia.

“This is a very, very sad day for football,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“At this difficult time our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. FIFA would like to extend its most heartfelt condolences to the fans of Chapecoense, the football community and media organisations concerned in Brazil.”

Two goalkeepers, Danilo and Jackson Follmann, as well as a journalist traveling with the team and a Bolivian flight attendant, were found alive in the wreckage.

But Danilo was later reported as dead, and authorities said another defender, Helio Zampier—who goes by Neto—had survived amid the confusion of sometimes conflicting early reports.

Few of the players on the surging team had an international profile—no appearances with Brazil’s glitzy national team, nor time with top European clubs.

Most had played all over Brazil and Latin America.

A few like Cleber Santana had reached Europe, playing with Atletico Madrid from 2007-10.

Chape strikers Bruno Rangel and Kempes, both 34 years old, were among the top scorers in the Brazilian league, with ten and nine goals, respectively.

Part of the team’s recent rise was due to coach Caio Junior, who joined the club this year after coaching in the Middle East.

Born Luiz Carlos Saroli, he coached numerous Brazilian teams, including Palmeiras, Flamengo and Botafogo.

Though the coach was killed, his son Matheus Saroli said on Facebook that he’d missed the flight, which saved his life. “I didn’t board because I forgot my passport,” he said.

An Argentine player on the club, Alejandro Martinuccio, was also saved. He wasn’t on the flight because of an injury.

“I was saved because I got injured,” he told Argentina’s La Red radio. “I feel deep sadness. The only thing I can ask is prayers for the companions who were on the flight.”

Among the victims was Mario Sergio Pontes de Paiva, a former soccer player who worked as a commentator for Fox Sports.

Known as Mario Sergio, he played briefly for Brazil’s national team in the early 1980s and had a long career as a midfielder and coach with many Brazilian clubs. He last coached Brazilian club Internacional in 2009 and Ceara in 2010.

Colombian aviation authorities say 21 journalists were among the passengers.

Chapecoense plays its home matches at the 22,000-seat Arena Conda. But it was too small to host next weeks’ scheduled match, which was to be played a Couto Pereira Stadium, a 40,000-seat venue in Curitiba, a city 300 miles (480 kilometers) north of Chapeco.

There was even a move by some fans to move the match to Rio’s famous Maracana stadium, which would be a perfect end to the dream.

“Brazilian football is in mourning,” said Pele, Brazil’s most famous player. “It is such a tragic loss.”

Expressions of grief poured in from all over the soccer world. South America’s federation canceled all scheduled matches in a show of solidarity, Real Madrid’s squad interrupted its training for a minute of silence and Argentina legend Diego Maradona sent his condolences to the victims’ families over Facebook.

Earlier this month, the plane involved in the crash transported Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and the national team from Brazil to Colombia between World Cup qualifier matches. The airliner also appears to have transported the national squads of Brazil, Bolivia and Venezuela over the last three months, according to a log of recent activity provided by Flightradar24.com.

The team, from the small agro-industrial city of Chapeco, was in the midst of a Cinderella season and won over fans across Brazil with its spectacular run to the finals, with some even taking up a campaign online to move the final match to Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium, where the 2014 World Cup finals were played.

The tragedy of so many young and talented players’ lives and dreams cut short brought an outpouring of support far beyond Brazil’s borders. Atletico Nacional said in a statement it was offering its title to the team, saying in a statement that the accident “leaves an indelible mark on the history of Latin American and world soccer.”

Closer to home, fans mourned the terrible loss.

“This is unbelievable. I am walking on the grass of the stadium and I feel like I am floating,” Andrei Copetti told The Associated Press in Capeco. “No one understands how a story that was so amazing could suffer such a devastating reversal. For many people here reality has still not struck.”