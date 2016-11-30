Daniel dominates national shooting event

T&T’s ace Olympic shooter Roger Daniel overwhelmed his rivals to take both the Centre Fire and Standard Pistol titles at the ISSF National Shooting Championships at the Tucker Valley Range, Chaguaramas on November 20.

Daniel, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, first dominated the Centre Fire competition with a score of 541 out of total of 600, ahead of Nigel Marchand (443) and Thomas Nicholas (421). Kenrick Mohammed (415), Kelston Anderson (398), Andy Lutchman (357) and Petroc Khan (229) were the other competitors. In the Centre Fire discipline, competitors shot at target 25 metres away in two stages—Precision and Rapid.

Daniel again led in the 25m Standard Pistol class with a tally of 558 ahead of Anderson (490) and Thomas (488). Gowkeran Ali (449) and Marchand (4140 were fourth and fifth, respectively. In that category shooters compete in three stages where the time allotted to compete is shortened in each consecutive stage.

Thomas was aiming to finish ahead of the field after his triumph in the Precision Masters competition at the Tobago Rifle Club-hosted Nationals on October 30. Mohammed took the Production honours in Tobago. Thomas and Mohammed will have a chance for get the better of Daniel at the Top Gun competition set for Saturday at the Tucker Valley Range.

The ISSF National Championships were hosted by the Trinidad Rifle Association and carried out in keeping to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules and regulations.