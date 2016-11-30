December month glory

The month of December is always the most exciting month for the sport of horse racing in T&T. Starting with the Stewards Cup on the first racing day of the month which produces some of the more exciting classic prospects for the following year. The St Ann’s and St James Stakes runs off on December 26 along with the Gold Cup.

It all promises to be a month of excitement and it can only be hoped that the Arima Race Club (ARC) is able to maximise what is usually one of the most popular periods in local racing.

The Stewards Cup is the first of the big features and this year will see the return of last year’s champion, Control Unit, who goes up against stable companion and Diamond Stakes winner, Whisper Light. Although a nine-horse field is nominated, the main challenge to the Glenn Mendez pair should come from the John Leotaud trained Thisonesforron, who is much more renowned for his staying prowess and is also much better on the turf.

The only other horses with a squeak of a chance, unless all of the top horses under-perform, are Trini Navigator and Holy Man.

Trini Navigator, who is a son of Henry the Navigator, has also already shown that he is much better on the turf and has been very disappointing in his two main track outings. Holy Man has recently made a winning return to horse racing and was once rated as a top contender in the sprints but injury and form have affected this talented horse in the last few months.

The Mendez pair stand head and shoulders above their rivals and if they both turn up at the top of their form, it should be an extremely exciting race.

Neither horse has raced since September 24 due to the terrible race planning on the part of the ARC race framers. That will raise some concerns over their respective fitness levels with trainer Mendez being forced to train both of them for the last two months, not an ideal preparation.

Whisper Light has won his last four races but Control Unit is the defending champion and will be very difficult to overcome on a day on which both horses are expected to be at their best, but the more experienced sprinter Control Unit may have the edge at this time.

At the end of the month, we have both the St James and St Ann’s Stakes and the latter seems more likely at this stage to throw up the champion two year old. To date, we have seen three unbeaten fillies with claims to being the best two year old for the year.

Locally bred, Set Sail has won both the Nursery and Futurity Stakes and is undoubtedly the best locally bred two year old seen so far. This daughter of Gold Market will have her work cut out for her, however, against two Jamaican bred fillies who have appeared to be among the best seen to date. Golden Choice has won both her starts with consummate ease recording a 14-length victory against her two- year-old maiden before stepping up to compete against older horses in a 50 to 35 event and scoring another comfortable win over 1,200 metres.

Rocket Wheels is the second Jamaican bred two year old who dismissed her maiden rivals with contemptuous ease on her debut in a sparkling time, albeit hand timed. Both Rocket Wheels and Golden Choice could be anything and the St Ann’s is sure to be a fantastic race on Boxing Day. The St James’ seems less competitive at the moment with only locally bred Cactus Treasure and Nabawi displaying any winning form. It will be very surprising if the maiden events in the early part of December do not throw up one or two Jamaican colts who can be serious contenders for the big prize on December 26.

While we will review the Gold Cup on a later date, it is hoped that the ARC takes full advantage of the excitement expected to be generated by these races to get new sponsors and more turfites to turn up. A fabulous month lies ahead.