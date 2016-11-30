Defence Force lifts Mayaro b-ball title

Duo Ivan Williams and Kyeon Joseph had no intention of letting the Premier Division title slipped through their team’s grasp and did enough to guide Defence Force to a convincing 105-80 win over Detour Shak Attack in the bpTT Mayaro Basketball League.

Action in the deciding match of the best-in-two series final unfolded at the Mayaro Indoor Sports Arena on Saturday, along with two other title matches in the Community and Under-19 Divisions, earlier.

“The guys came together and did well,” said Defence Force coach Gerald Nate Toney, who was assisted by former player Kevin “Hutches” Robertson. “They listened and responded to what we told them to do, but we also gave them a little freedom to play to the skills level and it worked out well.”

Williams led with a match-high 16 points and Joseph assisted with 11 in an exciting encounter, which ensured that the army/coastguard combination unit swept the series, 2-0 in its debut in the south competition. Defence Force, which had the likes of star player for many seasons Steven “Lighter” Lewis and experienced centre in Kievan Bacquain, won the opener, 82-69, the previous weekend.

“It was basically a fresh team. Lighter and Bacquain were the most senior players on the squad and they combined well with the younger players,” said Toney. “Their confidence was high going into the final match and they did well to win.”

For the defending champion Shak Attack, centre Miguel Williams scored 12 and forward Kurt Christian was good for ten.

Toney also noted that Lewis is the only player to win back-to-back titles playing with two different teams. Last year, Lewis suited up with Shak Attack and helped them to victory.

The soldier/sailor unit will have an unusual celebration later on this week.

“We celebrated after the win but the guys have planned to go to the football team’s match on Friday to support them in the First Citizen Cup final,” said Toney. Defence Force plays Ma Pau Stars in the final.

Similarly in the Community Division, Isotech Rio Raptors team swept its series against RLRA Ambassadors, 2-0, after winning the decider 89-67, thanks to the offensive effort of Christopher Lares and Nathan Lewis.

The pair was key in Raptors opening victory of 110-70 and did not miss a beat in the second affair. Lares notched 26 points and Lewis was close behind with 24 in another lopsided match.

The Ambassadors unit did give a better account of itself and had applauding performances from Keon Powton and Jesse Hamilton for the second straight match with the former connecting a team-high 24 and his teammate supporting with 14 but it was in a losing effort.

The U-19 match-up also had the fans at the edge of their seats and in the end it was Maloney Stories of Success (SOS), emerging with a 76-61 victory and a 2-0 series triumph against Laventille Hawks. SOS won the opening match, 87-71.

Mohammed Elise topscored with 24 for the winner.