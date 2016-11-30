Harvards crowned Big 4 champs

The T&T Rugby Football Union wrapped up the 2016 season with Police Women adding the Knock-Out title to their winnings this year and Harvard Men copping the Big Four crown.

After securing the prestigious League title, the Police women stepped on to the field at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain on Sunday to clobber Royalians in a keenly contested final 57-17 and position themselves for the Team of the Year Award at the end of year function.

On Saturday, however, Harvards men prevailed in the Big Four Final, beating close rivals Northerns 17-10. The League for the men was won by seasoned campaigners Caribs.

Meanwhile Harvards Under-18s could not duplicate the performances of their seniors in their knock out final, as they were beaten by Exile at the Savannah.

The Harvard youths went down 26-17 to hand Exile their second title of the season, which comes on the heels of them copping the League title with a dominant performance all season long.

Like the Police Women’s, Exile will be strong contenders for the Team of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the curtains will come down on the 2016 rugby season when Harvards hold their 7s tournament on Sunday at St Mary’s College Ground.