This one is on our ‘Terms’

‘Terms’ and conditions seem favourable for the 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack today and ‘local’ Newmarket trainer appears to have found a gilt-edged opportunity.

Conditions include a 5lbs filles’ allowance for Her Terms, which equates to about two lengths for juveniles over this distance; also by Pivotal underfoot conditions should be ideal for her easy-flowing action.

Significantly Her Terms, a model of consistency with time-handicap marks, achieved a ‘career-best’ over an extended five furlongs at York where the newly-constructed course contains a sandy base.

Her Terms has raced over six, back in June when beaten a short-head at Lingfield; you can bet Haggas is desperate to achieve ‘winning brackets’ because breeding is a serious option.

There are thousands of maidens world-wide but ‘winners’ read so much better on ‘Sales’ books ultimately.

Her Terms has an excellent opportunity of making it seventh time lucky and we presume William has ‘spelled’ her for 55 days with a view to freshening up. Thoroughbreds get stale, like us!

Over the same course and distance another filly ready to win is Roger Charlton-trained Magique Touch, one of thirteen ‘decs’ for the nursery handicap; her fourth and last run was her best.

Progressive fillies are popular with serious punters and with talented apprentice, Kevin Shoemark, claiming 3lbs allowance on our ‘best-in’ selection we’ll be opening up an eight-race programme with a view to hitting a couple of boundaries.

Richard Fahey continues to fire in winners with that magical ‘200’ in mind and in-form Billy Bond could ‘carve another notch’ in the ‘aged’ handicap over a mile; fifteen runners and so don’t both to play each-way for only three places.

Fahey is determined, a true professional.