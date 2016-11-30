Rav will have to ride for ‘Luq’

Luqyaa, clear ‘best in’ judged on a splendid debut effort when third at Newmarket last month, is drawn twelve for division one of the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight.

That’s a downer but we’ll be hoping to beat the draw with John Gosden’s charge, which is by USA sire, Smart Strike, whose progeny smack of class sprinters.

Luqyaa was a creditable third on debut over seven furlongs on ‘good’ Newmarket ground; this obviously represents a drop in class and ‘Big John’ must hold this chap in high regard given he knows only too well what it takes to win one of those maidens at HQ.

On the time-handicap computation Luqyaa ticks all boxes and unless there is an above average newcomer, or one of those lightly-raced suddenly produce a ‘surprise effort, I’m confident about this Rav Havlin-ridden nap selection.

Incidentally the plus about being drawn widest, with an even number*, is that Luqyaa will go into stalls last, and probably be out first!

In division, at the famous ‘Rowley Mile’ Cambridgeshire course, Richard Hannnon-trained Ashraq posted a similar time-figure and will, hopefully, complete our each-way double in the second leg; mount of 2015 champion apprentice Tom Marquand, confirmed for the ‘number one’ spot in 2017. He’s a tremendous prospect, best since Pat Eddery, and similar, temperamentally!

Another drawn twelve is Wordsearch in the mile nursery, caught on the post over course and distance three weeks ago under Josephine Gordon having quickened well clear two furlongs out and, seemingly, a certain nap winner.

This is not a dilemma because a wide draw in handicaps is a good reason to dismiss any chance; don’t forget all runners are handicapped to dead-heat and our calculation indicates this particularly situation represents several pounds subtracted from the ‘built-up’ mark of Wordsearch. Half a pound for each stall above number one equates to about five lengths!

Obviously I’ll be interested to see how Wordsearch performs but vexed with his draw!