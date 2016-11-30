Serrette off to IAAF congress

Recently re-elected National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) president Ephraim Serrette left for Monaco, France yesterday for the special IAAF congress set for Saturday. Serrette got the nod to lead the local track and field body for the next four years at its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain last Saturday.

He won by 65-32 over his challenger Paul Voisin, the former Fourth vice president. Since his re-election Serrette was scheduled to meet with his new executive on Tuesday before his departure to Monaco. He is set to return home Tuesday.

The special congress will focus on governance structure and reform proposals.

While in Monaco Serrette is expected to attend the IAAF Athletes Awards set for tomorrow where the men’s and women’s “Athletes of the Year” will be announced.

Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica heads a trio of men vying for the men’s honours. Quadruple Olympic men’s 5,000/10,000 metres gold medallist Mo Farah of Great Britain and South African Wayde Van Niekerk, who won the men’s 400m title in Rio in a world record, are the other finalists.

Another Jamaican, Olympic women’s 100m and 200m winner, Elaine Thompson is in contention for the women’s award. Thompson is up against fellow Olympic champions Almaz Ayana of Ethopia and Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland. Ayana captured the women’s 10,000m crown in world record while Wlodarczyk took the women hammer gold in a world record which she improved later in the season.

