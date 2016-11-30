Suriname completes T&T CAZOVA women

Suriname completed the list of Group D opponents for T&T at next year’s Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Women’s Championship serves off in Kingston, Jamaica in July.

This came after Suriname led by Most Valuable Player awardee Sandrina Hunsel topped its four-team round-robin First Round Qualifying Tournament in Aruba with a 3-0 record on Sunday night.

Playing at Santa Cruz, Suriname, ranked fourth in CAZOVA defeated seventh ranked Haiti 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, 12th ranked Martinique 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 and Aruba, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19 for 14 points, seven ahead of Martinique (2-1) and Haiti (1-2) while host Aruba finished with two points.

Suriname now joins Bahamas and US Virgin Islands as top ranked T&T Group D challengers.

The Bahamians ended as runner-up in their Group C series in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands three weeks ago behind Guadeloupe and US Virgin Islands were second in Pool A qualifiers at home behind Curacao, while T&T women’s team dubbed the Calypso Spikers and Jamaica, qualified to the eight-team finals as the number one and two ranked teams in the region respectively.

The Reggae Spikers are joined in Pool E by Curacao, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The Martiniquans booked their final appearance after they saved two match points en route to winning a five-set thriller with Haiti 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14 on Sunday in Aruba.

From the eight-team finals, the top two teams overall will again qualify to the Third Round of FIVB World Championship qualification while crowning the eventual champions of CAZOVA.

At the NORCECA Continental, the CAZOVA duo will join the Cuba, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico along with two from Central America and two from the Eastern Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (ECVA) in the top-12 qualification process to determine the eventual qualifiers to the World Championships.

USAhas already qualified to the World Championships in Japan in 2018 as the reigning champions and will be joined by seven other teams at the finals.

CAZOVA men’s field set

Defending champions and two-time winners, T&T will come up against 2008 winner Martinique, Curacao and Jamaica in Pool E of next year’s men’s segment of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship to be staged here in T&T.

The eight-team finals will also see former winners, Bahamas and Barbados, Haiti and Suriname in Pool D.

The tournament will be of utmost importance to all teams involved as it will also served as the Second Round of CAZOVA FIVB World Championship Qualifying.