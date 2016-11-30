Toco’s Antoine, Barker win schools 5K race

Antoine captured the girls’ title for the second straight year in a time of 19 minutes and 57 seconds (19:57) while Barker secured the boys’ version for the first time in 16:34, improving from his second place finish last year.

“I want to give God thanks and just want to say when you put hard work out you get results,” said the Sixth-form student, who missed the start of the season due to an injury.

“I was injured before school re-opened in September and could not train for a month but when I started back to train, I worked very hard to make up for the training I missed. The race was little hard as I have a knee injury and my calves are hurting.”

Antoine finished ahead of Camille Lewis of Sangre Grande Secondary (21:38) and 13 year old Cassandra Joseph also of Toco Secondary (21:54). Toco Secondary dominated the girls’ race taking seven of the top ten places. Ruth Henry was fourth in 24:04, Shaquanna Otton was fifth (24:53), Mkayla Ottley sixth (25:08), Cheziah Phillip eighth (25:31) and Xea Bruce was 10th in 25:37. Atiya Croal (25:22) of ASJA Girls-Tunapuna placed seventh and Iere High’s Karishma Boodoo crossed tenth in 25:56, preventing a Toco sweep.

Antoine, who added the 5K title to the cross-country trophy she won on October 16, also secured the top Over-18 prize. Ottley and Brittiney Hutson (Sangre Grande Secondary) were second and third.

The Monte Video-Toco resident is in her second year at sixth form and credits the example of her coach Anna-Lee Walcott-Stewart who was a student athlete.

“It is easy balancing (academics and sports) because our coach Miss Analee always tells us she did both and I think I could do the same,” said Antoine, who is pursuing studies in Environment Science, Geography and Sociology.

Lewis was the top Under-16 finisher with Shenell Alexander (Palo Seco Secondary) and Ternika Lara (Toco Secondary) following her home. Joseph was the best in the U-14 division ahead of Croal and Bruce. Toco’s Henry, Otton and Phillip swept the top three spots in the U-18 category.

In the boys’ race, Barker (16:34) finished half a minute ahead of St Joseph Secondary’s Ashmeed Jones (17:04) with Barker’s school-mate K’Manuel Madoo taking third (17:26). Richard Cova (Rio Claro West Secondary) was fourth (17:38), Kyle Young Lao (ASJA Boys-San Fernando) fifth (18:01), Matthew Pulchan (Point Fortin West Secondary), sixth in 18:14, Tarique Dann (Toco Secondary) was seventh (18:19), Adiel Gonzales (Sangre Grande Secondary) eighth (18:26), Osyen Roberts (Matelot Community College), ninth (18:32) and Dre Cooper (Open Bible High), tenth (18:43), were all in the top ten.

Barker, a fifth form student, said, “I am very proud. I did what I came here to do. I am more of a track runner but I came out to build my endurance. One day I am hoping to compete in the 800m in the Olympics.”

He ran away with the 0-18 top award in front of Young Lao and Dann. Jones was the best among the U-18 competitor with Madoo and Cova taking second and third.

Pulchan took home the fastest U-16 finisher award ahead of Michael Stanley (Toco Secondary School) and Ryan Joseph (Matelot Community College).

Toco Secondary retained the boys and girls team and the overall schools honours. Toco Girls finished well ahead of Palo Seco Secondary and ASJA Girls-San Fernando while the Toco Boys took the top prize from Sangre Grande Secondary and St Joseph Secondary.

Some 130 athletes competed, well below last year’s figures of 146. Students from schools the Port of Spain and Environs, St George East and Tobago educational districts did not participate.

President of the TTSSTFA Phillip Allard said there were less athletes than anticipated as several schools were participating in the zonal Intercol football finals across the country on the same afternoon.