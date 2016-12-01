Jagroop new Comets president

Dayanand Jagroop is the new president of Alescon Comets Cricket Club which campaigns in the top-flight T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) League competition.

He was elected unopposed at the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Officers on Sunday at Pierre Road Charlieville, Chaguanas after Dinanath Ramnarine, the previous president decided against seeking re-election after two years at the helm of the 88-year old club.

Jagroop is a long-standing member of the club who has been considered the most successful captain and a prolific batsman, who has led the Club from the Central Zone to the National League.

Jagroop also managed and coached various teams for Comets for a number of years, and is the last of four brothers who represented the Club with distinction over the years.

After being elected Jagroop said “It is an honour and privilege to lead the Alescon Comets Sports Club for the upcoming year and I look forward to working with the other executive members who were also elected at the AGM on Sunday.”

He expressed his thanks to Ramnarine, the outgoing president for leading the club through what he described as “difficult” times.

According to Jagroop, the club is now back among the most respected and professional sporting organisations in the country, and under Ramnarine’s guidance, was able to reach two finals and placed in the top half of the league.

Jagroop praised Ramnarine for his selflessness, as well as strong and vibrant leadership over the last two years, saying while all the members would have liked Ramnarine to continue, they respected his decision to hand over the club’s leadership so that he could concentrate on the good of cricket nationally.

Ramnarine will continue as an ordinary member of the executive so that his vast experience would be available.

The former T&T and West Indies cricketer who successfully led the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) for ten years was selected by members at the club’s 75thAnniversary function as the club’s best cricketer over the years.

He was also responsible for developing, implementing and getting the funding for the KFC Youth Coaching program which is in its 16th year and continues to be an important initiative by the organisation.

Meanwhile a few recommendations were made at the AGM that are expected to guide the club into the future. They include increasing the terms from one year to three years; term limits for the president of no more than two consecutive terms; Strengthening the disciplinary procedures at the club and increasing the club`s membership with a special focus on youth and women.

The members approved the audited financial statement and thanked the executive for the prudent management of the club’s finances given difficult economic times. They also expressed their satisfaction with the club’s healthy financial position.

NEW ALESCON COMETS EXECUTIVE

Dayanand Jagroop - President

Ricky Persad - Vice President

Greg Yacoob - Secretary

Jairam Ramnarine - Treasurer

Faizal Isahak - Assistant Secretary

Davindra Rohit

Rasheed Mohammed

Dinanath Ramnarine

Tara Bansi