Marcano seals come-back win for Central FC

Discarded T&T international Jason Marcano scored with seven minutes left as two-time defending Digicel T&T Pro League champions Central FC twice came from behind before earning a hard-fought 3-2 win against St Ann’s Rangers at Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Tuesday.

Central, although equipped with former English Premier League forward and under-fire current T&T captain Kenwyne Jones, now lead the table with 22 points from eight matches, three points clear of bitter Couva rivals W Connection, who had temporarily hurdled Couva Sharks on goal-difference after beating third placed San Juan Jabloteh 3-0 on Friday.

St Ann’s Rangers, led by ex-Club Sando coach Anthony “Prowler” Streete, took a 1-0 lead in the tenth minute through forward Josh Toussaint, after he broke the offside trap and fired past goalkeeper Javon Sample’s into the far corner of the goal.

But that lead was wiped out a minute later when Rangers defender Lester Durham launched the ball into his own net to make it 1-1 after a desperate clearance ahead of Central forward Marcus Joseph during a quick attack by the “Couva Sharks” on the restart.

Deservingly the St Ann’s club regained the lead again through a wonderful solo goal by Jomoul Francois in the 25th, with his third league goal of the season, for a 2-1 scoreline.

St Ann’s Rangers was denied another just over the hour mark by Sample who put over a Micah Lansiquot attempt.

However defender Jameel Antoine’s arm in the way of a powerful Joseph attempt provided Central another helping hand, and referee Keilon Bacchus pointed to the penalty spot.

Joseph shouldered the responsibility and levelled the scores at 2-2 five minutes before the break with a thunderous left-footed strike to beat a fully-sprawled Christopher Biggette in goal for Rangers.

Biggette then came up big for his team to deny Keron Cummings from putting Central FC ahead in the 53rd minute while Jones had an excellent scoring chance just over the hour mark on a perfectly-placed Mickaeel Jem Gordon cross, but he failed to put his effort on target.

Coach Dale Saunders’ side finally got the break-through in the 83rd minute thanks to the combined effort of substitutes Kishun Seecharan and Marcano.

Seecharan weaved himself into the right of the area before passing to Marcano, and the veteran attacker lifted his strike beyond Biggette and into the far netting to earn Central the 3-2 victory.

Seecharan then had a chance to make it 4-2 but Biggette, was equal to the task.

Club Sando win Point

Elsewhere, on Tuesday, a double from Akeem Roach gave Club Sando a much-needed 2-0 win over winless Pt Fortin Civic at Mahaica Oval.

Roach netted in the 41st and 64th minutes against the bottom-placed Pt Fortin Civic to lead all scorers with six goals, but more importantly moved the Angus Eve-coached club one spot up into sixth on ten points, one behind fifth-positioned Rangers, with only their third league win after eight games.

Tomorrow (Friday), Central FC returns to league play against Jabloteh at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 6pm. This match will be followed by the First Citizens Cup final at the same venue between Defence Force and Ma Pau Stars, from 8pm

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

• Central FC 3 (Lester Durham 12th o.g, Marcus Joseph 40th pen., Jason Marcano 83rd) vs St Ann’s Rangers 2 (Josh Toussaint 11th, Jomoul Francois 25th)

• Club Sando 2 (Akeem Roach 41st’ 64th’) vs Pt Fortin Civic 0

Latest T&T Pro League Standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Central FC 8 7 1 0 19 8 22

2. W Connection 8 6 1 1 24 6 19

3. Jabloteh 8 5 1 2 16 11 16

4. Ma Pau 8 4 1 3 12 10 13

5. Rangers 8 3 2 3 12 12 11

6. Club Sando 8 3 1 4 15 16 10

7. Police 8 2 2 4 15 14 8

8. Defence Force 8 2 1 5 7 15 7

9. M/C United 8 1 3 4 12 16 6

10. Pt Fortin Civic 8 0 1 7 5 29 1