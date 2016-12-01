Nutrition help for T&T marathoners

In an effort to assist participants in next year’s T&T International Marathon (TTIM) a “Nutrition and Distance Running” seminar will be held on Saturday the House of Angostura Recreation Room, starting at 8.15 am.

The event will be used to help in the preparation of all runners and interested persons , who intend to compete in the marathon which is cared for January 29 at 5.30 am at the usual starting point at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport.

There will be two very distinguished facilitators Dr Nailah Adams and Tony Hatt. Dr Adams is a doctor of sports medicine and will be talking on nutrition for the distance runner. Hatt is a Canada-based, T&T born athletic coach who will discuss “Strategies for managing and maximising performance”.

Participants will be invited to ask questions at the seminar; there is no admission charge and light refreshments will be available.

Slow runners and walkers (those expected to take at least five hours to complete the course) will start at 3.30 am. The six leg marathon relay will be held at the same time and the 5K will run off at 4 pm the day before on January 28. The 5K will start near to Queen’s Royal College and all races will end at Whitehall.

Online registration at ttmarathon.com has been available for some months and many local and overseas competitors have already entered. In addition offline registration is now open. Fees can be paid at RBC Banks (TTMC account number 100011012257855); after paying the fee and obtaining a receipt, runners should visit the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) office at 121 Abercromby Street in Port of Spain, where they can collect a promo code and be guided through the registration process. Persons registering on or before November 30 will get the early bird discounted rate.

More information can be obtained by calling 757- 7772 or the TTOC Office at 625-1285.