T&T athlete Akili excels in academics too

Anya Akili of Bishops’ High School Tobago showed her all-round ability after she finished second in this year’s CXC’s examinations in the Physical Education and Sport discipline.

Akili obtained a grade one with A s in Paper One and Two to finish joint second with Jamie Colquhoun of Spot Valley High of Jamaica. Sidney John of Portmouth Secondary of Dominica was the top performer. Akili was the lone T&T student to finish in the top 10 in the subject.

The Mason Hall resident was successful in all eight subjects at this year’s CXC exams. She obtained grade ones in Physical Education and Sport, Biology, English Language, Mathematics, English Literature, Spanish and a Grade Two in Geography and Grade Three in Chemistry and is currently a sixth form student pursuing studies in Biology, Chemistry and Physical Education.

Akili was the top female athlete at this year’s T&T Secondary Schools’ Track and Field Championships in April. She won gold in the girls Under-18 100 metres hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump and long jump. At last year’s championships she won three gold medals.

The 17 year old also captured bronze in the girls’ open heptathlon at the Carifta Games in Grenada in March. In addition, she won gold in the Girls U-18 heptathlon at the Pan American Combined Cup in Toronto, Canada in June in national junior record score. A days before leaving for Canada she secured four gold medals at the National Junior Championships.

“It is challenging but you have to know your priorities. Some days you focus on your school work more and other days track and field. You have to know when to stop and when to rest,” said Akili on how she has been able to balance academics and track and field.

“I cut back on my training, not a lot to impact but I know that exams are really important. Even with a good track and field career I would still need my subjects.”

Despite focusing on preparing for exams, Akili is rating this year as her most successful.

She credits her background in sports and the support of her parents Nalini and Kamau, sister Aliyah, friends and coach Arlon Morrison for her success.

“Because of the backbone (of support), it makes everything easier,” said the young star, who also participated in netball, cricket, football, basketball and ballroom dancing.

Looking ahead to next year, she is seeking to establish new records in the girls U-20 100m hurdles and heptathlon events.

Akili’s younger sister Aliyah plays football for Bishops’ High. Akili helps her sister with balancing sports and studies.