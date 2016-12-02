Bravo controversy typical of current WI culture—Sir Viv

ST JOHN’S—Legendary captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes the recent sending home of Darren Bravo from the Tri-Nations Series is another indicator of the lack of progress in West Indies cricket.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper here, the former master batsman said whenever there were positive strides made, there were always being undermined by controversy and this was a culture which needed to change.

“I think it’s about time that we just leave these things alone at this stage. I guess there are a lot of issues going on there,” Sir Viv said.

“All that I can say on the whole matter is that rather than moving on, we just keep moving back every time. Every time there is some grounds gained, we move yards back after that.”

Bravo was sent home ahead of the tournament in Zimbabwe after the West Indies Cricket Board cancelled his match/tour contract over a controversial tweet.

Responding to WICB president Dave Cameron’s criticism of his form which led to him earning only a Grade C retainer contract, Bravo tweeted: “You have been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don’t u resign and FYI I’ve neva been given an A contract. Big idiot @davec51.”

@davec51 is Cameron’s twitter handle.

The board subsequently informed Bravo that he had contravened the terms of his match/tour contract and that he would be withdrawn from the tour. He was also given a deadline to remove the offending tweet but failed to do so.

Sir Viv, who never lost a series as captain, said it was possible Bravo’s incident could be stemming from his older brother Dwayne’s wrangles with the board.

“I just believe that maybe, young Darren Bravo himself could be in that persecuting sort of a lane because of maybe, other stuff that was done with his brother (Dwayne) so it’s a long story,” he surmised.

West Indies failed to make the final of the Tri-Nations Series which was won by Sri Lanka.