Defence Force, Ma Pau Stars clash in First Citizens Cup

Two-time winners Defence Force and two-time beaten finalist Ma Pau Stars, face off in the $130,000 2016 edition of the First Citizens Cup final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, from 8 pm this evening.

Prior to the match, Digicel T&T Pro League two-time reigning champions Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh meet in a league encounter from 6 pm.

But all eyes will be focus on the feature match of the night’s double-header where Defence Force, which has reached the final seven times in all, will be hoping to be come the second-winning club in the competition behind seven-time champions W Connection (2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 & 2015).

As it stands, San Juan Jabloteh (2000 & 2003), Defence Force (2002 & 2009), Morvant Caledonia United (2011 & 2012) and Central FC (2013 & 2014) a have all won the First Citizens Cup twice with the now defunct Joe Public (2010), the only other winner.

Speaking ahead of the final, Defence Force striker who netted a hat-trick in his team’s 3-0 semifinal defeat of Morvant Caledonia United after scoring a beaver-trick in the 4-2 quarterfinal win against St Ann’s Rangers said he envisions lifting the title from a team effort for the third time in team history, but first under coach Marvin Gordon.

Last season, Gordon celebrated his first title in charge of the team by winning the season-ending Digicel Pro Bowl title, a title it also won in 2012 under now Ma Pau Stars coach and former Defence Force coach as well Ross Russell, who also guided the Army/Coast Guard combination to the Digicel Pro League crown in 2010-11 and 2012-13.

On his goal-scoring exploits, Jorsling said he is always confident in his goal-scoring ability.

The 32-year-old former T&T international must now face in-form goalkeeper Glenroy Samuel, who has been brilliant throughout the 2016 First Citizens Cup for Ma Pau Stars, leading his team to three penalty-kicks win.

Both men squared off once before this season with Jorsling’s second half strike earning Defence Force a 1-0 win a in the league on November, 19.

But Samuel, a former T&T Under-17 and Under-20 Youth World Cup has been in impressive in the First Citizens Cup helping the Sangre Grande-based club overcome San Juan Jabloteh, W Connection and Police FC, all on kicks from the penalty mark to reach the final.

Ma Pau Stars has never won the First Citizens Cup, although reaching the final in 2006 and 2014 under past coaches and their previous name, North East Stars.

But in Russell, who ended Defence Force’s eight-year drought by leading the Teteron Men to the 2009 First Citizens Cup in his debut season as coach Stars has an experienced man at the helm and with former Soca Warriors and 2006 World Cup members Carlos Edwards and Jason Scotland, both for Defence Force employees in their line-up, another upset win could well be on the cards. The winners of tonight’s final will collect $110,00 while the runner-up gets $20,000.