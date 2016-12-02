Farrier offers overall cycling development

Using the sport of cycling as a pillar of nation-building is one of the main things on incumbent president Robert Farrier’s mind as he makes another bid to be re-elected at the helm of the T&T Cycling Federation at tomorrow’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Officers at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Farrier will be challenged for the top spot by Rowena Williams, an ex president under whose leadership the construction of the National Cycling Centre took place.

But yesterday Farrier in a comprehensive manifesto, outlined his intentions for the sport and the country if he were to be returned as president. It included assisting athletes in achieve their goals of performing at the highest level locally and internationally and promote health and fitness to its members and thereby foster a healthier nation. The local cycling boss is also advocating the use of bikes as a preferred means of transport.

He believes the country is equipped with the potential to qualify more than one sprinter to the 2020 Olympic Games, saying the country has a great history of sprinters and currently the talent pool is extremely high. “The goal is to develop a pool of sprinters, both males and females, for the Olympics. Additionally, a provision should be made for athletes with the potential to get into the first tier.”

According to Farrier, the country is also filled with men and women track endurance cyclists who are just outside the top 10 at the Pan American level and gave the assurance that a pool of riders will be developed and development strategies will be implemented to achieve podium finishes in the future. Farrier pointed out that due to his good relationship with the COPACI as well as the UCI, that the country has the opportunity to host the 2017 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championship.

He also promised to pay particular attention to the junior enhancement programme, as he noted the country’s junior riders have been very competitive in the sprints at the Pan Am but said a gap existed in their endurance programme. He believes to close this gap their young riders must be exposed to more international competition. His team comprises Joseph Roberts (vice president, Racing), Ian Cole (vice president, Finance), Joseph Baptiste (vice president, Discipline), Jacqui Corbin (general secretary), Betty Daniel (assistant general secretary), Janelle Celestine (treasurer), Gary Acosta (Racing secretary), David Francis (assistant Racing secretary) and Rixanne Ramnath (PRO).