WICB extends olive branch to Bravo

Officials of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have taken a decision to reconcile their differences with T&T and West Indies batsman Darren Bravo. However, it will depend on the left-hander and if he’s willing to play his part.

A well-placed source close to the latest developments at the WICB has indicated to the Trinidad Guardian that the board’s officials are willing to provide counselling and career guidance for the player, who hails from Santa Cruz, in order to get his career back on track as quickly as possible.

According to the source: “The board has recognised that Bravo is a young man with immense cricketing talent but it believes he’s not dealing with issues in the right way at the moment. The source continued he (Bravo) has exhibited actions that are not in his best interests of his well-being and the sport. Imagine being sent home for disciplinary reasons and going ahead to post a tweet ‘home sweet home’.

The source added: “The WICB is willing to provide the counselling for him, but this must take place through his local club Queen’s Park CC, which shares a close relationship with him and the Board believes he will be more than comfortable in such environment.

“He is too much of a talent to be lost to West Indies cricket and the board is not saying that they are done with him.”

Bravo, 27, has sent a legal letter to the WICB, questioning the manner in which he was sent home from the regional team’s tour of Zimbabwe on November 9. The board, it is understood, has not met on the matter concerning his claim and as such no official response has come from them. They are expected to meet soon and formulate an official response.

Since returning home, Bravo has met with Queen’s Park officials and their “cricket captain” Colin Murray has been taking a lead role in trying to get the issues resolved in an amicable fashion.

Bravo was sent home from Zimbabwe after he allegedly tweeted against president of the WICB, Dave Cameron. He called him a “big idiot” in the tweet and was asked to apologise, which he has not up until now.

What ignited the situation is the fact that Bravo, as one of the premier batsmen in the West Indies, set up was offered a ‘C’ contract by the regional body for next year.

The board’s director Conde Riley explained later that they used a formula to come up with the grade which determined the contract level each player would get, but the left-hander was unhappy with the WICB offer. This was further aggravated by comments made by the WICB president Dave Cameron on SportsMax about Bravo’s performance.