Bolt says 200-metre world record now likely beyond him

Usain Bolt again said he doesn’t plan to run the 200 metres in his final season, realising that his world record of 19.19 seconds is now likely beyond him.

Speaking yesterday in Monaco before the IAAF athlete of the year awards, the 30-year-old Bolt said he thought he could dip under the 19-second barrier at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But coming off the bend in the final, he felt his legs didn’t have a record-beating performance in them.

“After last season, I kind of figured out that no matter how hard I work at this point, it probably is going to be hard to get the 200-metre world record,” Bolt said. “And it’s a lot more work and for me, coming to the end of my career, I’m not trying to do too much work.”

He also didn’t sound optimistic about breaking his 100-metre record of 9.58, either.

“If I can go through my season — which I doubt — without any injuries, then anything is possible,” he said.

Bolt ruled out a return for the 2020 Tokyo Games. The nine-time Olympic champion said his coach has told him, “’Do not retire and come back to the sport, don’t ever do that.’ ...So you have got to make sure you are sure.”

“Not to brag or anything, but a lot of people at 30 haven’t accomplished what I’ve accomplished, so, for me, I think I’ve done all I wanted to,” Bolt said.

He made it clear that his last season would be more of a farewell tour than a final drive for more records. He’s targeting a few races in his favourite places: he mentioned Ostrava, Lausanne and Paris.

“This season is pretty much mainly for the fans,” Bolt said. “A lot of people always wanted to see me compete and haven’t had the chance.”

