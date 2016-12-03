Jagpersad aiming for third Top Gun title

Darren Jagpersad will be out to defend his title at the 20th edition of the Defence Force/Trinidad Rifle Association (TRA) Handgun Shooting Championships (Top Gun) which will shoot off at the Tucker Valley Range, Chaguaramas today from 9 am.

Jagpersad took last year’s crown at the Jethro John Shooting Range in Gran Couva with score of 184.79 to finish ahead of Ken Williams (190.21) and Andre Lashley (191.93).

He also copped the High Civilian and Most Accurate Shooter awards. This year Jagpersad will be going for third overall Top Gun trophy after first tasting success in 2010. He will have to beat twenty-four (24) other shooters for the top prize. Former champions Anthony Bailey (2014) and Devanand Bhagwansingh (2003) are among the list of contenders looking to take the title away from Jagpersad. Last year’s runners up Williams and fourth placed Marlon Moses will also vying for gold.

In all seven of the top ten finishers from 2015 are listed to be back in action all aiming for the top spot.

Winner of last weekend’s national Centre Fire and Standard Pistol titles, Olympic shooter Roger Daniel may also be among the starters.

However, his participation is not yet confirmed. Runners-up behind Daniel, Kelston Anderson (Standard Pistol) and Nigel Marchand (Center Five) will be hoping to improve to the top of the podium today.

Tobagonians Brian Armstrong and Walt Reid are also in the field.

The competitors will be representing the TRA, Defence Force, Police Force, South Trinidad Rifle Club, Tobago Rifle Club and the International Defensive Pistol Association of Trinidad. Top shooters were selected from a six competitions held by clubs and associations during a ten-month period.