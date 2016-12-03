Pres hosts Signal Hill for final’s spot

Tournament favourites, Presentation College for San Fernando faces Signal Hill Secondary in the lone remaining Secondary Schools Football League National Inter-Col semi-final at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella from 3.30pm this afternoon.

This after the match originally carded for yesterday at the same venue had to be postponed by 24 hours because of the unavailability of flights from Tobago for the Signal Hill boys and girls team.

At stake is a place in the National final against San Juan North Secondary on Tuesday December 6, after the latter whipped Trinity College of Moka, 4-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, led by a beaver-trick from Renaldo Boyce in their semifinal.

Presentation College of San Fernando booked its spot in the National semi-final via a pulsating 2-1penalty-kicks win over Premier Division League champions, Shiva Boys Hindu College in the South Zone final back on November 18 after a 2-2 draw, almost two weeks ago.

On the other-hand, Signal Hill battled past Speyside Secondary 7-6 on sudden-death penalties after a 0-0 draw in the Tobago Zone final on November 21 and followed it up with another penalty-kicks win, this time 4-2 over Central Zone’s Carapichaima East Secondary at the end of a 1-1 draw in Wednesday’s lone quarterfinal at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Today’s clash with the second meeting of the season between Presentation College of San Fernando and Signal Hill, after the southerners won their Premier Division duel, 2-1 thanks to a late penalty from Jordan Riley in the 87th minute.

Akeem Benjamin had given Signal Hill a 30th minute lead before Nathaniel Dyer equalized in the 61st. By virtue of reaching the National Final, San Juan North has also joined Shiva Boys and Presentation College Of San Fernando in the Shell Cup to be played at the end of the season.

Shiva Boys and Presentation College of San Fernando qualified as the top two teams at the end of the Premier Division competition while San Juan North qualified as Intercol finalist.

A win for Signal Hill today will also secure its spot in the Shell Cup while a loss will set up a playoff with Trinity College of Moka, for the remaining spot.

Prior to today’s National Inter-Col semifinal, title-holder Fyzabad Secondary and Signal Hill Secondary meet a Girls Inter-Col semifinal from 1.30pm for the right to face St Augustine Secondary in the final. St Augustine hammered Bishop’s Anstey Port-of-Spain 7-0 in their semifinal on Sunday last while Signal Hill trashed Carapichaima East Secondary 12-0 in the lone Girls quarterfinal at Bacolet on Wednesday.