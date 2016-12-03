Samuels, Russell, Bravo all shine

DHAKA, Bangladesh—Set 142 for victory at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Victorians chased down their target to beat Khulna Titans by five wickets, with the right-handed Samuels spearheading the effort with an unbeaten 69 from 57 deliveries.

The West Indies batsman, who stroked eight fours, put on 49 for the second wicket with Imrul Kayes (20) and a further 42 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand with Liton Das, who made an 11-ball 24 not out.

Samuels now has 304 runs at an average of 76.

Earlier, Titans tallied 141 for six after being sent in, with captain Mahmudullah stroking an unbeaten 40 from 38 balls.

In the night cap game, superstar Chris Gayle failed but his West Indies teammates Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo both shone, as Dhaka Dynamites whipped Chittagong Vikings by six wickets.

Sent in, Vikings could only muster 134 for six off 20 overs, with opener and captain Tamim Iqbal top-scoring with 74 off 59 deliveries.

His partner Gayle made just one before he was knocked over by fellow Jamaican Russell, caught at cover in the fourth over. Russell was brilliant, taking one for 24 from his four overs.

It was Man-of-the-Match Bravo who took the bowling honours, however, grabbing three for 27 off four overs to hurt the innings.

In reply, Dynamites motored to victory in the penultimate over, with Russell arriving late to blast an unbeaten 31 from just 18 deliveries.

The right-hander struck a four and three sixes as he put on a match-winning 52 for the fifth wicket with Alauddin Babu who made 33 not out. Dynamites lead the standings with 16 points, four clear of Vikings in second. (CMC)