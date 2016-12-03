St Francois, Belmont FC, QPCC win in Fruta Cup

The trio of St Francois Nationals, Belmont FC and Queen’s Park Cricket Club all won when the Northern Football Association (NFA) $22,000 Fruta Cup continued with three matches on Thursday night.

At President’s Ground, St Ann’s, visiting club, Queen’s ParK CC got the better of St Ann’s Rangers 2-1 while St Francois Nationals won by a similar margin over Harvard Sports Club, and Belmont FC topped beaten finalist Malta Carib Alcons, 1-0 at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, St James.

Today, two matches are carded for the Queen’s Park Savannah from 3.30pm with Morvant Elements up against Maple FC at New Ground, and New Millennium versus Cosmos at TSTT Ground.

When the tournament began on Tuesday at Long Circular, Premier Division champions, Maple FC edged First Division winners, Cultural Roots United 2-1, in the 70-minutes match while Football Factory pipped New Millenium 1-0.

For the duration of the competition, an out-right win teams gain three points while a penalty-kicks win is two points to the victor, and one for the loser.

Matches continue tomorrow also from 3.30pm while matches are carded for Tuesday and Thursday with the finals carded for Saturday December 17 under lights at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

At the end of the five round-robin groups, the group winner will advance to the quarterfinals, along with the three best second placed teams.

Last Friday, the NFA created history by hosting it’s knockout final under lights at the QP Savannah, which was won by RSSR, 1-0 over Malta Carib Alcons.

Today’s Match-ups

Morvant Elements vs Maple FC, New Ground, QP Savannah, 3.30pm

New Millennium vs Cosmos, TSTT Ground, QP Savannah, 3.30pm

Tomorrow

CMFA vs Malta Carib Alcons, QRC Ground, St Clair, 3.30pm

St Francois Nationals vs RSSR, TSTT Ground, QP Savannah, 3.30pm

QPCC vs Miscellaneous Laventille United, New Ground, QP Savannah, 3.30pm