Young Starz, Quarters jump-off women’s basketball tourney

Women’s basketball makes a grand return with a two-week long competition hosted by the newly formed Female Basketball Action, starting today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua from 6 pm.

The league will see teams including Grande Young Starz, Quarters United, Brian Chase Academy, Police, Maloney Pacers and Straker Nets, competing for the top prize of $6,000. The second placed team gets $3,000 and the third place finisher receives $1,000.

Action in the women’s contest jumps off tomorrow with a double-header, Grande Young Starz faces Quarters from 5 pm and Brian Chase Academy tackles Police two hours later in the feature match of a doubel-header.

Today, however, the league will host its opening ceremony which will see an exhibition match-up between newly crowned bpTT Mayaro Basketball League champion Defence Force and runners-up Detour Shak Attack. This will follow, the formal part of the opening, which will facilitate speeches from the sponsors and a performance by Black Loyalty.

One of the stipulation for the participating squads is that each team must have two to four Under-16 players.

There will be a number of individual awards given out at the end of the league for Most Valuable Players for the League and All Stars, best defensive player, most points, three-point shootout, coach of the league and the best U-16 player.

Competition will also be played at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena.