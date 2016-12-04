‘Pres’ moves into InterCol finals

Presentation College, San Fernando booked its place in the Coca Cola National Schools InterCol final by beating Signal Hill Secondary School 5-3 on penalties at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, yesterday.

The game went to penalties after the regulation play ended 1-1. The San Fernando boys got the opener when Matthew Joseph fired them in front in the 80th minute. However, the team from the sister-isle equalised from Ronaldo Samuel six minutes later. Presentation them scored all five kicks and watched their goalkeeper save two from Signal Hill to guide them to the victory.

With the victory ‘Pres’ will now face San Juan North Secondary, which thrashed Trinity College (Moka) 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday last at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Fyzabad also turned back Signal Hill

Meanwhile, Deneicia Prince reigned on the field for Fyzabad Secondary, netting a double to guide her team to a 2-1 victory over Signal Hill in the Girls semi-final of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Girls League in an earlier game at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

The win assured them a place in Tuesday’s final against St Augustine Secondary at the same venue from 1.30pm. The St Augustine girls cruised to the final with a 7-0 drubbing of Bishops Anstey High School, Port of Spain in the other semi-final last week, while Signal Hill progressed from the quarterfinal that same day by hammering Carapichaima Secondary 12-0 at Bacolet, Tobago.

Yesterday however Prince turned the match into her own show by first opening the scoring after just eight minutes. But Asha James put Signal Hill back on level terms when she found the nets in the 56th minute. Eleven minutes later however, Prince got the winner to put her team in line for another major title for the season.