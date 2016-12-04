Edwards heads Defence Force to FCB Cup title

Veteran defender Aklie Edwards was in the perfect spot to head home a rebound as Defence Force captured its third First Citizens Cup title with an entertaining 1-0 win over Ma Pau Stars at the Hasely Craw-ford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday night.

Edwards decisive strike came as early as the 14th minute from inside the 18-yard-box when he headed home from close range. He was first to react to a rebound after striker Devorn Jorsling beat goalkeeper Glenroy Samuel only to see his shot crashed onto the cross-bar and back into play to provide Edwards with a golden opportunity which he made count.

Defence Force then created a number of chances which fell to the out-of-sync lanky Hashim Arcia, who on another night could have had a hat-trick to his name, but was kept off the scoresheet by an alert Samuel, while at the other end of the field, Defence Force goalkeeper Andre Marchan was also at his best to keep out any Stars’ many threats mainly through, former Scotland-based and T&T World Cup striker, Jason Scotland.

With the win, Defence Force added to its previous First Citizens Cup triumphs in 2002 and 2009 and also walked away $110,000 richer, while also sweeping all the individual awards. Meanwhile, Ma Pau Stars, had to settle for the runner-up spot for the third time and $20,000.

Defence Force, which has reached the final seven times in all, is now the second winningest club in the competition behind seven-time champions W Connection (2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 & 2015).

The trio of San Juan Jabloteh (2000 & 2003), Morvant Caledonia United (2011 & 2012) and Central FC (2013 & 2014) have all won the First Citizens Cup twice with the now defunct Joe Public (2010), the only other winner. Stars were also beaten in the 2006 and 2014 finals, while its coach Ross Russell, was at the helm of the Defence Force team which lifted the title in 2009.

Friday’s Result

Defence Force 1 (Aklie Ed-wwards 14th) vs Ma Pau Stars 0

Individual awards Most Goals: Devorn Jorsling (Defence Force)—seven Most Valuable Player: Devorn Jorsling (Defence Force) Coach of the Tournament: Marvin Gordon (Defence Force)