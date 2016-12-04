Nero, Johnson look for more success today

Local middle-distance runners will hit the road today to compete in the National Association of Athletic Administrations of T&T (NAAATT) and National Gas Company (NGC) Cross Country Championships at the Queen’s Park Savannah (Opposite Queen’s Royal Collage) from 2 pm.

Tonya Nero of Athletics Central and T&T Road Runners Club’s Kelvin Johnson were among the winners at the first leg of the cross country series at the same venue last month.

Nero took the women’s 4 km run in 16 minutes and 35 seconds, while Johnson secured the men’s race in 15.06 seconds.

She finished ahead of the RJR pair of Samantha Shukla (17.08) and Lindsay Mile (17.48). Johnson was first across the line in the men’s race. The Guyanese runner finished ahead of Colin Pereira (Unattached) 15.08 and Shirvan Baboolal (RJR) 15.11.

Veteran Jules La Rode (Zc Athletics), 15.13 and last year’s winner, Qunicy Elliott (TTDF), 15.15 followed behind.

Ninety-six runners completed the two-lap race.

Today the athletes will run in various categories including the 2km for Kids U-12 at 2 pm, 4km for Boys and Girls 12-15 from 2.15 pm, U-18/U-20 Girls 6km at 2.40 pm, U-18/U-20 Boys/Women 8 km at 3.10 pm and Men 10km at 3.50 pm.

Registration for children is $10 and all other age groups is $20.

In other track and field news, five coaches left yesterday for Braden-ton, Florida to attend a USATF/IAAF Level Five Jumps and Youth Development programme.

Those attending the course are Robin Brereton, Wendell and Mickey Ruben (Level V Jumps).

Peter Campbell and Michelle Alleyne Pennie (Youth Development).

Continued coaching development scholarships were offered through the Regional Development Centre (RDC) to two (Brereton and Pennie) of the five going to Florida, while SPORTT TT and the NAA/NGC assisted Williams. The other two coaches made personal applications.

Kerron Browne was also recommended by the NAAATT and accepted by the RDC to participate in a Level ll IAAF Throws Programme currently being held in El Salvador.