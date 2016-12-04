Semper, Stauble take CCT Multi-Sport Triathlon

Ayomine Gilbert-Semper and Cherise Stauble won the Sprint Triathlon Elite races at the 2016 Caribbean Cross-Training (CCT) Multi-Sport Festival at Store Bay last Saturday.

Gilbert-Semper took the men’s race in one hour 28 minutes and 8 seconds ahead of Hayden Reid (1:34.51), while Stauble copped the ladies crown in 1:39.29 getting the better of Sonia Mohammed 2:01.22. In the Sprint Triathlon, the competitors swam 750m before embarking on a 20km bicycle ride along the Store Bay Local Road and a 5K run along the same route.

Gilbert was the first to emerge from the waters, completing the swim in 12 minutes 51 seconds. Reid was two seconds behind (12.53) while the winner completed the ride in 43.22 and the run in 28:48. Stauble returned times of 18.35, 45.31and 32.41 at each stage.

In the Open Sprint Triathlon, top ladies’ finisher Riana Harrinauth was first overall, beating all the male competitors. Harrinauth got the line in 1:44.35 (17.34/46.16/39.29) to finish almost four minutes ahead of the first man Jabari George 1:48.02. Aliya Drakes (1:50.30) was the second woman to finish while Navindra Ramahar (1:49.16) and Derek Daniel (1:60.29) following George across the line.

In the Beginners Triathlon (Swim-200m/Bike-7.5 km/Run-2.5 km), Esther Amos (25:45) and Ronald Boynes (28:01) were the top Female and Male finishers.

Jelani Mentore took the Try-A Tri event ahead of Thomas Chung. Mentore completed the 375m swim in 12 minutes 45 seconds, the 7.5 km ride (13: 23) and 2.5 km swim (6.48) in 25:45, while Thomas was behind in 1:13.07 (12:45/39:03/19:58). Thomas is the younger brother of national triathlete Matthew Chung. Eight-year-old Theo Bickell-Roberts secured the Boys 6-8 Youth Triathlon ahead of another eight-year-old Jayvorn Horsford. Bickel-Roberts was the quickest over the 50m swim, 3Km ride and 500 run in 12:16, while Horsford clocked 12:50.

Justin Boynes was the winner of the Boys 11-12 Triathlon (Swim-100m/Bike-4.5 km/Run-1.5 km) in 11.26 ahead of Aden Carrington (17:26).

In the 1500m Open Water Swim the Allen family dominated. Dominique Nurse Allen (27:15) finished ahead of her mother Caroline Allen (42:21) in the ladies race, while brother Tomi Nurse-Allen took the men’s event (49:36) ahead of Navindra Ramadar (53:02). Daniel Bennett (57:29) and Angel Kurban (56:67) were the lone competitors in the 3000m swim.

Later in the afternoon, Carrie Dumas and Hayden Reid ran away with the 5 km top awards. Dumas claimed the ladies discipline in 35:40 with Sonia Mohammed (27:07) in second. Dumas’ mother Charmaine Chapman (30:32) was third. Reid (20:44) secured the men’s prize with Winston Chadband (21:12) and triathlon champion Ayomine Gilbert-Semper (21:38) taking the minor places.

The 2016 Caribbean Cross-Training Multi-Sport Festival was sponsored by Division of Tourism and Transportation of the Tobago House of Assembly, Damien’s Bike Shop, VEMCO, Dasani/Powerade (Caribbean Bottlers Ltd) and CCT Multi-Sport Store. The organisers of this year’s festival will like to thanks the sponsors and contributors (Randal Jackson, Rotary Tobago, Williams Fitness Group, Hot 93 FM, Amy Castagne and parents of the CCT.