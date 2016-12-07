San Juan reigns as InterCol kings

It took just a single goal for San Juan North Secondary to lift the Coca Cola National InterCol title for the second time in their history yesterday against Presentation College, San Fernando, at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. San Juan North Secondary won the encounter 1-0.

Tiguana O’Brien stormed down the left flank and delivered a perfectly weighed cross for national under-17 stand-out Brandon Semper to meet sweetly with a glancing header past the goalkeeper on the stroke of half-time for the win.

The San Fernando Boys, who enjoyed a period of dominance in the second half, just could not get the ball in the back of the net. After the game San Juan manager Phillip Fraser said the victory has been a major boost for the people of the community of San Juan who have been viewed by many as people who always want. The San Juan boys who were without influential captain Luke Brooks who was red carded in the semifinals, were held at bay for most of the first 45 minutes, before they broke the deadlock. Kyle Thomas, who despite being injured in the 35th of the match and was the stand-in captain, played despite his adversity and marshalled his troops to victory.

Fraser said he was elated to have won the title, one which comes after they defeated St Augustine for the East title courtesy a Semper double and last week when they defeated Trinity College (Moka, Maraval) to advance to the national final.

“I was always confident we would have won the title because of the confidence I saw in the players. I had been smiling all of yesterday and people kept on asking me why, so I told them we were going to win the title. It is sending a message that corporate citizens who have been reluctant to help our team and our community financially, that the community can also produce something good.”

San Juan North, last won the title back in 2006 when they defeated Fatima College 3-2 in the final. Now they will focus on the coming Big Four title. “We are going to buckle down and prepare for the Big Four,” Fraser said.