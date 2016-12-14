Central FC widens lead

Two-time reigning Digicel Pro League champions, Central FC strengthened its hold on top of the ten-team table with a 2-1 win over bitter rival, W Connection at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Tuesday night.

With the win, Central FC which also handed W Connection its only other league loss, by a similar 2-1 margin back in round one on October 4, improved to 28 points from ten matches, six more than W Connection while San Juan Jabloteh with 19, six clear of Ma Pau FC.

At Couva, defender Keion Goodridge opened the scoring for Central FC in the 21st which it took into the half-time interval before T&T captain, Kenwyne Jones doubled the advantage with a header in the 56th.

Second-half substitute Shackiel Henry pulled a goal back for W Connection in the 70th, and six minutes team-mate Alvin Jones, almost drew the “Savonetta Boys” level only to be denied by the cross-bar, as the “Couva Sharke” held on for the win, which ended its unbeaten run to ten matches, while ended W Connection’s five-matches win streak as well.

Last night, a double-header as was carded for the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, with in-form Defence Force against St Ann’s Rangers as it looked to build on its recent First Citizens Cup win, while Police FC came up against Ma Pau.