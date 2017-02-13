Bhola, Joseph record two wins

Darius Joseph (Eastonians), Kekola Bhola (Pt Fortin New Jets) Jendayi Noel (Speed Factory) and Jael Ferguson (Abilene Wildcats) were among several athletes who recorded sprint double at the Sixth NAAA Development Meet at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on February 5.

Joseph captured the boys under 14 100m and 200m crowns while Bhola was victorious in the girls under 16 100m and 200m. Noel beat the field in the girls under 20 100m and 200m with Ferguson securing the women's 60m and 150m dashes. Joseph secured section four of five races in the boys under 14 100m in 12.38 seconds to clocked the fastest time overall ahead of Brandon Selman (ZC Athletics), 12.93, Isaiah Franklyn (Tigers), 13.26 sec, and Tehir Charles (Abilene Wildcats), 13.30 sec, who finished in the top three places in section one. In the 200m Joseph crossed the line in 25.79 sec to take the fourth and final section, more than a second ahead of Joshua Bux (Burnley), 26.81. Section two winner Kayne Ottley (Abilene Wildcats), 27.25, was third overall. Joseph recorded his third win for the 2017 season after his triumph in the 100m at the Fourth NAAA Meet (Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port-of-Spain, January 21).

Bhola landed section four of four in the girls under 16 100m in 12.63. Her race produced the top three finishers overall as Daniele Bailey (Silver Bullets), 12.88 and Arianne Lucio (Memphis Pioneers), 12.95 followed her to the line. Bhola then sped the quickest time in the 200m talking section one of three in 26.57 ahead of Eden Bertette (Abilene Wildcats), 26.82, who was second fastest overall. Bailey was third best after she took section three in 27.24. Noel dismissed the field in the girls under 20 100m in 12.24. Ariel Hackshaw (Alpha) was second in 12.58 and Rayann Linton (Memphis Pioneers) third, 12.69. In the 200m Noel finished clear of her opponents in 25.46. Tia Honore (Abilene Wildcats), 26.16 and Aquilla St. Louis (D'Abadie Progressive), 26.64 took the minor places.

Ferguson narrowly captured the women's 60m sprint crown in 7.78 seconds, 0.01 seconds ahead of masters athlete and former Carifta double sprint champion Ayanna Hutchinson-Britto (Concorde) and last year's Carifta girls under 18 4x100m bronze medallist Akeera Esdelle (Pt Fortin New Jets), 7.82. In the 150m sprint Ferguson crossed the tape in 18.31 ahead of Esdelle, 19.03 and Curfia Joseph (Stallions), 20.20.

Jerad Elcock (Abilene Wildcats) and Timothy Frederick (Pt Fortin New Jets) were the other double winner. Elcock took the boys under 20 100m (10.73) and 200m (21.26). In the 200m he clocked a new pb and surpassed the Carifta qualifying standard of 2.140. Frederick secured the boys under 18 100m (11.03) and 200m (22.04) double, getting under the Carifta standard of 22.05 in the 200m.

Che Lara (Abilene Wildcats) and Jordan Pope (Memphis Pioneers), Kester Richards (Pt Fortin New Jets) missed out of double wins.

Lara clocked the fastest time the boys under 18 400m in 49.65 after his victory in fourth and final section. In his bid for double gold he had to settle for second in the 200m in 22.18 behind Timothy Frederick. Richards (11.25) won section three of three of the boys under 16 100m ahead and Pope (11.69) as the two recorded the top two fastest quickest times of the day. In the 200m Pope got the better of Richards (23.27 to 23.71) after Pope won second two and Richard section four.

Cheziah Phillip (Toco Titans) notched her fourth victory in the girls under 18 category for the season after she secured the 400m hurdles in 1 minute 06.24 seconds (1:06.24). The 2015 Carifta girls under 18 bronze medallist in the event also won the 100m hurdles (14.92) at the Second NAAA Development Meet (Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port-of-Spain-January 14) and then took the 100m hurdles (14.91) and 400m flat (1:01.16) at the Fourth Meet (Hasely Crawford Stadium-January 21.