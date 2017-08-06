Joseph denies W Connection share of lead

Kareem “Tiny” Joseph was the spoiler as his second-half equaliser earned Morvant Caledonia United a share of the points against W Connection in a 1-1 draw in the feature match of a T&T Pro League double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday night.

With leaders North East Stars (16) having the weekend off after their match with fourth placed San Juan Jabloteh (ten points) was postponed due to the latter’s return match with Costa Rica’ Santos de Guapiles on Tuesday, W Connection, second on the table with 13 points, had a chance to reclaim top spot on goal-difference or a share of the lead.

But in the end it was the “Savonetta Boys” who were lucky to come away with a point as Morvant Caledonia was twice denied by the goal frame.

Morvant Caledonia midfielder Kerry Daniel rattled the W Connection crossbar from 30-yards out on the half-hour mark, and six minutes later the upright stood in the way of a Lester Joseph’s strike from the edge of the area.

But the best chance of the half fell to Kelrick Walters two minutes from the interval, however the Dominica international midfielder failed to control a Daniel feed at the goalmouth with Belfon at his mercy.

On the resumption, Morvant Caledonia was made to pay for its missed chances when W Connection forward Marcus Joseph broke the deadlock on 56 minutes, heading past goalkeeper Glenroy Samuel at the near upright off a well-placed Hughtun Hector free-kick, for his league leading fifth goal of the season.

That lead on lasted ten minutes though as long-serving Morvant Caledonia captain Kareem Joseph was on spot to guide home the ball from close range after W Connection goalkeeper Jason Belfon parried a Kareem Baptiste effort onto the upright, only to see the ball ricocheted off Joseph’s leg at the goalmouth and into the net.

With the draw, W Connection improved to 14 points from eight matches, two adrift of Stars who have two matches in hand and third behind Club Sando on goal-difference.

This after Club Sando got a winner from Adan Noel three minutes from full-time to beat Defence Force 2-1 at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, yesterday.

Former Defence Force striker, Kevon Piper opened the scoring for the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando in the 58th minute, but Kellon Serrett drew the “Teteron Men” levek 20 minutes later, before Noel’s late decider.

In Friday’s opener, former national youth forward Matthew Bartholomew, netted a timely double to Pt Fortin Civic to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over St Ann’s Rangers in the battle of the two bottom placed teams.

The result lifted coach Reynold Carrington’s team off the foot of the table with six points from seven matches, two more than Rangers and also snapped a ten-game winless run stretching back to four games into last season.

But it didn’t come a surprise as Civic’s previous three outings ended in drawn results against Club Sando (1-1), Defence Force (0-0) and Police FC (0-0) respectively.

Club Sando 2

Latest Pro League standing

1. N/East Stars 6 5 1 0 11 6 16

2. Club Sando 8 4 2 2 14 9 14

3. W Connection 8 4 2 2 13 11 14

4. Jabloteh 6 3 1 2 6 5 10

5. Central FC 6 2 3 1 10 2 9

6. Defence Force 8 2 2 4 7 10 8

7. Morvant Caledonia 7 1 4 2 4 5 7

8. Police FC 7 1 3 3 5 10 6

9. Pt Fortin Civic 7 1 3 3 4 10 6

10. St Ann’s Rangers 7 1 1 5 4 10 4

