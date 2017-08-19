Govt blanks T&TCB box at Lara Academy

The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) is upset that they have been overlooked for a hospitality suite for the knockout stages of CPL T20 tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The TTCB wrote a letter to the minister of Sport asking that they receive a hospitality suite at the newest First Class venue in the region. President of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath wrote the minister of August 8 asking for the suite but to date the TTCB has not been successful.

CEO of the TTCB, Suruj Ragoonath has been in contact with Dinanath Ramnarine chairman of SPORTT who is managing the affairs of the venue. Ramnarine the former West Indies leg-spinner tried to explain to the board that the government due to the significant investment on the venue and the CPL, will be looking to maximise the earning potential of these suites and as such would not be able to just give one to the TTCB.

According to Ramnarine :”The hospitality boxes at the BLCA are presently oversubscribed and committed in principle to numerous organizations. As you know, the Government would have invested significantly both on the venue and on the tournament itself. As such, this is the only form of revenue for Government in this event. You would appreciate following this event the Government has responsibility to maintain and keep the facility to a high standard as such commercialization of the venue is going to be critical.

“Further and given that TTCB is a shareholder of WICB who would have sold the rights of this tournament to CPL for 50 years, one would have expected consideration be given to the Regional Boards as to what are their benefits and entitlements. It’s unfair and unreasonable to put blame on the Government when the WICB of which the TTCB is a shareholder has failed to properly address the issue of hospitality and other relevant benefits. With the above in mind and given our policy of a first come first basis, if hospitality boxes remains available consideration will be given to the TTCB. We will advise accordingly in due course.”

Ragoonath responded by saying :”I think it is only proper for the host board to have a hospitality box at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The TTCB needs to be respected irrespective of what Govt’s objectives are. The TTCB is the recognized governing body for the sport in T&T and consultation on the hosting of any cricketing event here is a must, not an afterthought. In as much as the government is looking to sell the corporate boxes for the CPL to get some revenue it would be disgraceful if the TTCB is not accommodated. We cannot want the CPL to respect the local body if our own government doesn’t. Can you imagine being the President of the TTCB and having to see your board members and sponsors be given seats in the stands? The TTCB has been very instrumental in getting approval for the BLCA to host matches having worked very closely with Udecott to ensure that international hosting standards were met. We wrote to the CWI to get the final sign off having arranged for visits by WIPA and CWI reps to tour the facility, including the CWI’s CEO. I hope that the decision makers do not have short memories and that good sense prevails and the TTCB is given a hospitality box for the CPL.”

The knockout phase of the CPL T20 begins on September 5 with the finals on September 9.