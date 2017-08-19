Lawrence firm with his approach ahead of crucial qualifiers

T&T’s Dennis Lawrence is implementing the right approach towards getting this country’s National Senior Men’s team adequately ready for its upcoming International three-game schedule with Jamaica, Panama and Honduras.

This is according to a trio of home-based players who are currently in the squad to face Jamaica on Thursday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 8pm.

Lawrence will finalise his roster to face Honduras next week but in the meantime he is balancing his squad between home-based and overseas-based players heading into the Jamaica clash. The likes of Cordell Cato, Mekeil Wiliams and Aubrey David are all expected to be in the mix for Thursday’s encounter.

“At the moment the head coach is putting the puzzle together and working with the right approach to get the best possible team ready for the qualifiers coming up against Honduras and Panama,” W Connection midfielder Hughtun Hector told TTFA Media on Friday.

“We know how important preparation is and having the Jamaica game is a major boost for us to really put our work into practice before the qualifier. It is important that we put our heads down and implement the things he is asking of us in training on the actual playing field on gameday. It is a process we are working on and hopefully getting it right in time for the matches,” Hector added.

San Juan Jabloteh winger Nathan Lewis is also looking forward to his first international against the Reggae Boyz.

“This will be my first encounter with Jamaica so yes I am pretty excited because I know it’s a big rivalry and players live for these kind of clashes. I think they will come hard but we will also have to show what we are made of. The intensity of the game I think should make it a really good preparation game for us against Honduras,” Lewis said.

The team continues training today and tomorrow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.