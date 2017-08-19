Ramsingh strolls into U-19 Girls last-eight

T&T’s Ananda Ramsingh was gifted a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Under-19 Singles at the Caribbean Regional Badminton Championship hosted by the T&T Badminton Association after a default win against Barbadian Cheyanna Burnette-Griffith at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Thursday night.

However, fellow T&T players Waynetta Thomas, Sandhy Cassie and Ralitsa Wong were not so fortunate and were beaten in the round-of-16 matches.

In the Boys Under-19 Doubles, the local teams of Aleem Ali and Mikael Joachim, and Stefano Bedasie and Renaldo Sinanan are through to the quarterfinals as well.

This after Ali and Joachim defeated Barbadians Aaron Godding and Nicholas Sobers 21-12, 8-21, 21-8 while Bedasie and Sinanan overcame another Bajan team of Kodie King and Gavin Robinson, 19-21, 21-16, 21-17.

Missing out were T&T’s Leon Cassie and Josef Gonzalez, as well as Vance Juteram and Nathaniel Khillawan.

In the Mixed Doubles, Khillawan and Wong advanced to the last-eight after beating Barbadians, Nicholas Sobers and Robyn Sobers 21-10, 21-12 while Leon Cassie and his sister, Sandhya Cassie battled past fellow locals, Renaldo Sinanan and Nelida Bedasie 21-19, 17-21, 21-18 .The tournament continues today at the same venue from 5 pm.

Thursday’s Carebaco results:

Round-of-16:

Shane Wilson (Jam) bt Bruno Deza (Canada) 21-10, 21-8

Shae Martin (B’dos) bt Jehu Gaskin (B’dos) 21-10, 21-18

Nicolas Macias (Canada) bt Keshern Moore (B’dos) 21-9, 21-12

Diego Tokumura (Canada) bt Leon Cassie (T&T) 21-17, 21-13

Giovanni Toti (Mex) bt Joel Angus (Jam) 21-17, 21-13

Diego Mini (Canada) bt Kodie King (B’dos) 21-5, 21-4

Round-of-16:

Nairoby Jimenez (Dom Rep) bt Ralitsa Wong (T&T) 21-6, 21-5

Priyanna Ramdhani (Guy) bt Waynetta Thomas (T&T) 21-3, 21-3

Ananda Ramsingh (T&T) bt Cheyanna Burnette-Griffith (B’dos) walkover 21-0, 21-0

Ines Castillo (Canada) bt Shemara Lindveld (Sur) 16-21, 21-2, 21-18

Fernandes Rivva (Canada) bt Imani Mangroe (Sur) 21-13, 21-12

Men’s Under-19 Doubles:

Round-of-32:

Jascha Atmodikromo/Shemara Lindveld (Sur) bt Josef Gonzales/Ananda Ramsingh (T&T) 21-9, 21-13

Shae Martin/Amanda Haywood (B’dos) bt Brandon Graham/Waynetta Thomas (T&T) 21-6, 21-6

Nicolas Sobers/Robyn Sobers (B’dos) bt Mackenzie Legen/Eban Sandy (T&T) 21-18, 20-22, 21-18

Cesar Gonzales/Nairoby Jimenez (Dom Rep) bt Shane Wilson/Alana Bailey (Jam) 21-14, 18-21, 21-18

Bruno Deza/Ines Castillo (Peru) bt Stefano Bedasie/Demi Ramdial (T&T) 21-10, 21-14

Diego Tokumura/Fernanda Rivva (Peru) btVance Juteram/Chequeda De Boulet (T&T) 21-8, 21-11

Diego Mini/Paula Regal (Peru) bt Kodie King/Cheyanna Burnette/Griffith (B’dos) 21-0, 21-0 walkover

Leon Cassie/Sandhya Cassie (T&T) bt Renaldo Sinanan/Nelida Bedasie (T&T) 21-19, 17-21, 21-18

Shae Martin/Amanda Haywood (B’dos) bt Johnathan Mangra/Priyanna Ramdhani (Guy) 21-12, 21-18

Jascha Atmodikromo/Shemara/Lindveld (Sur) bt Gavin Robinson/Krystal Clarke (B’dos) 21-10, 21-9

Nathaniel Khillawan/Ralitsa Wong (T&T) bt Nicholas Sobers/Robyn Sobers (B’dos) 21-10, 21-12

Round-of-16:

Aleem Ali/Mikael Joachim (T&T) bt Aaron Godding/Nicholas Sobers (B’dos) 21-12, 8-21, 21-18

Jehu Gaskin/Shomari Smith (B’dos) bt Brandon Graham/Mackenzie Legen (T&T) 21-6, 17-21, 21-14

Jascha Atmodikromo/Geordan Tjon Kon Joe (Sur) bt Leon Cassie/Josef Gonzalez (T&T) 24-22, 21-13

Shae Martin/Keshern Moore (B’dos) bt Vance Juteram/Nathaniel Khillawan (T&T) 21-13, 21-14

Stefano Bedasie/Renaldo Sinanan (T&T) bt Kodie King/Gavin Robinson (B’dos) 19-21, 21-16, 21-17.

Imani Mangroe/Mary-Ann Zhong (Sur) bt Cheyanna Burnette-Griffith/Krystal Clarke (B’dos) 21-0, 21-0 walkover